Visit of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman to Batam, Republic of Indonesia, 18 August to 19 August 2022

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman visited Batam in the Riau Islands (KEPRI) Province from 18 to 19 August 2022.

During the visit, Minister Maliki met KEPRI Governor Ansar Ahmad. The two leaders reaffirmed the strong ties between Singapore and KEPRI, as well as the good progress in our cooperation projects such as the Nongsa Digital Park despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. They also discussed how to take our relations forward through cooperation in human resource development, digital economy and sustainability issues.

Minister Maliki also met Batam Mayor and BP Batam Chairman Muhammad Rudi. Minister Maliki and Mayor Rudi took stock of our bilateral cooperation and our support for each other during the pandemic, which reflected the close friendship between Singapore and Batam. They also expressed confidence in the potential for closer collaborations as our cities emerge stronger from the pandemic.

Governor Ansar and Mayor Rudi welcomed further cooperation and investments from Singapore, and Minister Maliki reiterated Singapore’s continued interest in working closely with KEPRI for mutual benefit.

During the visit, Minister Maliki also met with local business leaders and media editors, and exchanged views on economic developments and future cooperation opportunities.

Minister Maliki also visited the Hang Nadim Airport and Batam Aero Technic to better understand their development plans.

Minister Maliki was the Guest-of-Honour at the Singapore National Day Reception hosted by the Singapore Consulate-General in Batam on 18 August 2022. The reception was attended by local dignitaries, officials, and members of the Singapore community in Batam.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

19 AUGUST 2022

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman giving a speech at the 57th National Day Reception hosted by the Consulate-General in Batam, 18 August 2022.

Photo Credit: Michelle Koh / MFA

Celebrating Singapore’s 57th National Day at the National Day Reception hosted by the Consulate-General in Batam, 18 August 2022.

Left to right: Consul-General Designate Mr Gavin Ang, Mayor of Batam and BP Batam Chairman Mr Muhammad Rudi, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman, Governor of Riau Islands (KEPRI) Province Mr Ansar Ahmad, Chairman of Vitka Holdings Mr Asman Abnur, and Consul-General Mark Low.

Photo Credit: Michelle Koh / MFA

Gift Exchange between Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman and Governor of Riau Islands (KEPRI) Province, Indonesia Mr Ansar Ahmad, 18 August 2022.

Photo Credit: Michelle Koh / MFA

Gift Exchange between Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman and Mayor of Batam and Chairman of BP Batam Mr Muhammad Rudi, 18 August 2022.

Photo Credit: Michelle Koh / MFA

