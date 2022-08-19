MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the State Visit of the Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Singapore

In response to media queries, the MFA Spokesperson said:
“The Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will make a State Visit to Singapore from 6 to 7 September 2022, at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob. We look forward to welcoming President Marcos to Singapore.”
. . . . .
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
19 AUGUST 2022
