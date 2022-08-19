Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,064 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,248 in the last 365 days.

MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the State Visit of the Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Singapore

In response to media queries, the MFA Spokesperson said:

 

“The Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will make a State Visit to Singapore from 6 to 7 September 2022, at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob. We look forward to welcoming President Marcos to Singapore.”

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

19 AUGUST 2022

You just read:

MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the State Visit of the Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Singapore

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.