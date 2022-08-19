Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Holmes County Hospital Corporation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Amanda Eldridge and Martha Robertson and the reappointment of Jennie Goodman to the Holmes County Hospital Corporation.

Amanda Eldridge

Eldridge, of Ponce de Leon, is the Director of Operations for School Financial Services, Inc. She is the Vice President of the Holmes County Chamber of Commerce and is a board member of the Holmes County Council on Aging.

Jennie Goodman

Goodman, of Bonifay, is a Pharmacist at Golden Drugs and a member of the Florida Pharmacy Association. She has previously served as a member of the Chipola Junior College Board of Trustees. Goodman earned her bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of Florida.

Martha Robertson

Robertson, of Ponce de Leon, worked as a Consultant Nurse for Sun Health Care and Clear Choice. With over forty years of experience in nursing, she has worked for Collier County and Bay County Health Department. Robertson earned her degree in nursing from Gilfoy School of Nursing.

