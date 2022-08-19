Attorney General Ken Paxton this week recognized 11 Assistant Attorneys General (AAGs) of the year from the Child Support Division for their commitment to Texas children. One AAG was selected from each of the state’s ten child support regions, along with one AAG from the Child Support Division headquarters office in Austin. Honorees are chosen based upon recommendations from their peers and supervisors for going above and beyond their regular duties to serve Texas children.

Cheryl Schultz was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division’s headquarters in Austin.

Whitney Koonce was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division's Region 1 in Wichita Falls.

Paulina Fernandez was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division's Region 2 in San Antonio.

Catherine Garcia was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division's Region 3 in Pharr.

Brett Talley was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division's Region 4 in Dallas.

Dana Overstreet was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division's Region 5 in Nederland.

Kara O'Callaghan was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division's Region 6 in Houston.

Kim Morris was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division's Region 7 in Waco.

Natalie Macias was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division's Region 8 in El Paso.

Karla Byrd was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division's Region 9 in Fort Worth.

Julie Conn was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for the Child Support Division's Region 10 in Conroe.

Each recipient has demonstrated a desire to serve Texas families, help their colleagues, and enhance the Attorney General’s Child Support Division.

The Attorney General’s Child Support Division offers an array of services to help families, including locating absent parents, establishing paternity for children born to unmarried parents, enforcing and modifying child and medical support orders, and collecting and distributing child support payments.

For more information about the Office of the Attorney General and the child support services it offers, call (800) 252-8014 or visit the agency’s website at www.texasattorneygeneral.gov.