John F. Dini, Award Winning Author and Exit Planner Launches Business Advisor’s Podcast, The Exit Planning Coach™

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many podcasts about starting a business, being an entrepreneur, CEO or president, but until now there hasn’t been a podcast dedicated to the professionals who keep business owners advised, thriving and exiting. The Exit Planning Coach™ focuses on one of the fastest growing industries in business today, exit planning.

You can find the podcast at The Exit Planning Coach YouTube page, ExitMap.com, Apple and on all podcasts platforms. The episodes drop twice a month, every other Monday.

John and his expert guests include attorneys, wealth managers, financial planners and analysts, CPA’s, brokers and numerous consultants who make up the exit planning teams needed when a business is exited. “We will discuss exits gone right and wrong, how to get the best results in sales, coaching, marketing, finance, management and what tools are helpful.” exclaims Dini, “It’s important to have those deeper discussions with clients and talk life after the business.”

Why is exit planning such a growing industry and important topic? The greatest transfer of wealth in history is happening right now as owners transition their businesses for an estimated $10,000,000,000 over the next 10 years according to a Jan. 2022 article in Forbes. Yes, that is 10 zeros! 40% of small, main street and franchise businesses are owned by boomers with 10,000 retiring daily. That is 2.6 million owners employing 25 million workers. “For decades I have made it a priority,” says Dini, “through my presentations, writing and coaching tools to help the owners and other business advisors be prepared for the tsunami of retiring business owners.”



Dini is an award-winning author, serial business owner, business coach, exit planner and founder of The ExitMap; a discovery and coaching software program for advisors launched in 2017. Dini has coached more than 500 CEOs and presidents over three decades. He has authored several award-winning books “11 Things You Absolutely Need to Know Before Selling Your Business,” “Hunting in a Farmer’s World,” “Your ExitMap” and “Beating the Boomer Bust.” Dini is nothing if not obsessed with helping business owners and advisors. His popular blog “Awake at 2 o'clock?” is a guide to advising and understanding entrepreneurs. He is currently working on his upcoming book due later in 2022, “The Exit Planning Coach.” Dini also created the annual National Exit Planning Survey, the only survey for business advisors on the trends and best practices in their industry.