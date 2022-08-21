Shoulder Arthroplasty Market: In-Depth Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2017–2023

Shoulder Arthroplasty Market was valued at $1,080 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $1,814 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.6%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comprehensive analyzes of the fastest-growing Shoulder Arthroplasty Market provide insights that help stakeholders identify opportunities and challenges. The markets of 2022 could be another significant year for Shoulder Arthroplasty. This report provides insight into the company’s activities and financial condition (a company profile is required if you wish to raise capital or attract investors), recent developments (mergers and acquisitions), and recent SWOT analyses. This report focuses on the Shoulder Arthroplasty market over the 2023 assessment period.

“Increase in the shoulder joint deformities associated with the onset of various diseases such as arthritis, fracture, rotator cuff tear arthropathy, and others has propelled the manufacturers to focus on the development and commercialization of shoulder arthroplasty surgeries and devices. In addition, increase in adoption of reverse shoulder arthroplasty across the globe boosts the market growth.”

Key Findings of the Shoulder Arthroplasty Market:

The stemmed hemi segment held the largest share in the global shoulder arthroplasty market for partial shoulder arthroplasty in 2016, accounting for two-thirds share.

The total reverse shoulder arthroplasty segment has registered significant growth rate among total shoulder arthroplasties, and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.2% from 2017 to 2023.

North America dominated the market, accounting for maximum share of in 2016, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9%.

India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The rotator cuff tear arthropathy indication is anticipated to register highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Asia-Pacific witnessed highest growth rate for shoulder arthroplasty market, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. This region serves to be an emerging market with a high population density and increase in geriatric population. In addition, rise in incidence of arthritis in India and Japan boosts the market growth.

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Shoulder Arthroplasty report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

The key players operating in the shoulder arthroplasty market have adopted product launch as one of their key developmental strategies, among many others such as business expansion, product development, and business acquisition. The major companies profiled in the report include Wright Medical Group, Inc. /Tornier Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Arthrex, Inc., Smith and Nephew Plc, Conmed Corporation, DJO Global, Evolutis, and Exactech, Inc.

