Dual Draft Partners with Cultivation Warehouse to Provide Under-Canopy and Over-Canopy Integrated Airflow Solutions
Dual Draft Airflow Systems Complement Cultivation Warehouse Expert Design Services for Efficient Indoor Crop Production and Address Microclimate Issues
Dual Draft checks the boxes of improving airflow and drainage within the plant environment for single tier and vertical farms.”KELSEYVILLE, CALIF., USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Hydro Solutions Inc., a product development company specializing in system improvement for the vertical cannabis industry, today announced a reseller agreement with Cultivation Warehouse, a national consulting firm providing full-service design & equipment solutions for Controlled Environment Agriculture. With this agreement in place, Cultivation Warehouse can specify Dual Draft Airflow Systems into their design plans to provide their customers with fully integrated airflow and drainage solutions.
Leigh Zalusky, CTO and Founder of Integrated Hydro Solutions, shares the partnership's goal: “We are very excited to collaborate with the team at Cultivation Warehouse. Their expert design services ensure that every customer receives a facility that operates cost-effectively. Now, Cultivation Warehouse customers get the added benefit of an agnostic approach to equipment selection combined with Dual Draft’s ease of integration into all leading bench and racking providers.”
Dual Draft is the only system available to cultivators specifically engineered to address the issues of microclimates and drainage found especially in vertical farming applications. The advantage is particularly beneficial for growers focused on yield per square foot and quality with existing crop equipment and methodologies. For cultivators in highly competitive markets, Dual Draft is an economical solution to address increasing operational costs and decreasing pricing of finished goods.
“Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities are really manufacturing plants, where consistency and predictability come from a homogenous environment,” comments Eric Paulin, Principal at Cultivation Warehouse. “Dual Draft checks the boxes of improving airflow and drainage within the plant environment for single tier and vertical farms.”
Mark Doherty, partner for Integrated Hydro Solutions, appreciates the design focus of Cultivation Warehouse. “Collaborating with Cultivation Warehouse is a natural fit, as they provide an expert level of design assistance to ensure the facility operates efficiently, focusing on optimal plant environments.”
To learn more about the Dual Draft or to schedule a demonstration, please contact sales@dualdraft.ag or visit www.dualdraft.ag.
About Integrated Hydro Solutions
Integrated Hydro Solutions, Inc. (IHS) is a product development company specializing in system improvement for the vertical cannabis industry. IHS has extensive experience in industrial manufacturing, large-scale commercial agriculture, control systems modeling, as well as mechanical, electrical, and software engineering in multiple industries. The IHS product line includes Dual Draft Integrated Airflow Systems to promote healthier plant environments and increased plant production. IHS is a veteran-owned business that sources and manufactures all products in the USA. To learn more about our products and solutions, please visit Integrated Hydro Solutions at www.integratedhydrosolutions.com
About Cultivation Warehouse
Cultivation Warehouse is a CEA design and equipment solutions firm specializing in commercial cannabis cultivation and other vertical farming applications. Eric Paulin and Eric “Shed” Shedlarski have been involved in some of the most successful regulated cannabis cultivation projects in North America and beyond; building out and optimizing 10’s of millions of square feet of grows.
Mark Doherty
Integrated Hydro Solutions, Inc.
+1 315-534-9278
mark@dualdraft.ag