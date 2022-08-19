Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE)

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Ampio" or the "Company") AMPE in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Ampio common stock between December 29, 2020 and August 3, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



The Complaint allege that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business operations and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) inflated the Company's true ability to successfully file a Biologics License Application (BLA) for Ampio; (2) inflated the results of the AP-013 study of Ampion (the Company's lead product with "unique immunomodulatory action and anti-inflammatory effects" used to treat individuals with inflammatory conditions including, but not limited to, severe osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK)) and the timing of unblinding the data from the AP-013 study; and (3) that, as a result, of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Ampio should contact the Firm prior to the October 17, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .