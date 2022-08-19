Tiny Tags Named One of 2022's Fastest Growing Companies in America on the Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 85% Percent, Tiny Tags Listed as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week Tiny Tags, a luxe customizable jewelry brand, was named on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest growing private companies in America. The list represents the most successful companies within the economy's dynamic segment and pays homage to exceptional and thriving independent businesses.

"I'm thrilled Tiny Tags has received such a prestigious recognition from Inc. and am incredibly honored to be in the company of such noteworthy brands," says Founder and CEO of Tiny Tags Melissa Clayton. "Tiny Tags started as a passion project for me; I was creating pieces out of my basement. Never did I imagine it would expand at the rapid pace it did and flourish into what it is today," Clayton continued. "I firmly believe the success of my brand can be strongly attributed to the incredible support received through the years from our community of mothers, colleagues and key organizations such as The Female Founders Collective, Hey Mamas, and Women in Retail."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"Tiny Tags has been such a gift in my life, allowing me to connect with mothers and influential female entrepreneurs who have both encouraged and inspired me," says Clayton. I love having the opportunity to share stories that empower one another - it's what drives the brand forward as we continue to forge ahead further our growth."

About Tiny Tags

Tiny Tags is the fine, personalized jewelry brand committed to celebrating children and the journey of motherhood. Available in 14k gold, silver or gold vermeil, each piece is laser engraved and requires the attention of more than 14 artisans to produce. Tiny Tags was founded in 2005 by former CPA and mom of three Melissa Clayton who is passionate about entrepreneurship and motherhood and is dedicated to sharing the lessons she's learned along the way with other women. Since then, Tiny Tags has grown into a celebrity-loved, multi-million dollar business without taking on any outside investment and remains true to its focus on the celebration of motherhood and children. For more information, visit http://www.TinyTags.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.comhttp://www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/http://conference.inc.com/.

