HIP Video Promo presents: AJ Smith shares a cathartic release in his "We're All Gonna Die" video

Following his recent prime-time debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show, AJ Smith has released "We're All Gonna Die", serving as a cathartic release.

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breathing new life into pop-rock, AJ Smith has been steadily climbing the charts with his nostalgia-laced, effervescent tracks that recontextualize modern music. Heavily inspired by pop culture and the zeitgeist of the 2020s, AJ Smith’s music is a time capsule of the feelings and emotions we are all currently experiencing. Blessed with booming vocals, impeccable songwriting, and rockstar stage presence, he’s earned numerous accolades, including the prestigious Abe Olman Scholarship from the Songwriters Hall of Fame and a semi-finalist ranking in the 2020 International Songwriting Contest. Most recently, AJ Smith made his prime-time TV debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where his songs hit a new level of exposure. Whether it’s bubbly pop tunes or cascading rock ballads, AJ Smith’s versatility is multifaceted, making him a thrilling act to follow.

AJ Smith’s latest track, “We’re All Gonna Die,” bears a jarring title, but it offers a triumphant look at all the battles listeners have overcome in just a few short years. Facing a global pandemic, political tensions, recession, and the rapid development of integrated technology have all played a pivotal role in shaping the current existential dread many are dealing with. “We’re All Gonna Die” serves as a cathartic release of these emotions with powerful lyrics and ’80s stadium rock-style verses. The music video showcases AJ Smith’s impeccable ability to curate powerful visuals that elevate the song’s theme. The video is rapid intercut shots of the artist getting pulled into a virtual world where he battles with fiction and reality. It’s a thought-provoking visual that encourages viewers to question their relationship with technology and internalized issues.

