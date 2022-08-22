Access to Dealership-Level Resources for Private Party, Peer-to-Peer Used Car Transactions All in One Place with Motobyo
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time ever, consumers have access to all the products and services traditionally only available at car dealerships, all through a new online platform designed for private party, peer-to-peer used car transactions.
Motobyo, the tech-driven used car marketplace, brings ease and convenience to what is typically a confusing process – up till now.
Available to anyone with a smartphone, laptop or tablet device, whether at home, on vacation, or at an office – anywhere, anytime, the Motobyo platform is designed to address the high-level stress points consumers face, by offering traditional dealer-only products through one end-to-end solution.
Consumers get easy access to:
• Manufacturer-quality extended service contracts.
• Instant loan approvals with Credible.
• Insurance quotes from The Zebra.
• Nationwide DMV services through Acertus.
• Vehicle history reports from Carfax and AutoCheck.
• Transportation and delivery provided by UShip.
The curated portfolio of service providers on Motobyo brings industry-leading expertise and best-in-class products directly to consumers. Coupled with Motobyo’s patent-pending pricing technology and auction platform, everything a consumer needs is available in one place, saving time and headaches.
Motobyo offers used car buyers and sellers:
• Convenience and access. It’s all online with full explanations and information on the process, with the ability for consumers to get help in making an educated decision.
• Control and choice. Consumers get a choice, instead of being boxed into a bundle. Consumers can buy what they need when they need it.
• Cost friendly. In today’s economic climate, consumers don’t want to be taken advantage of, or overpay. Motobyo cuts out the middlemen and connects consumers directly to third-party, brand-name service providers.
Access to these services is traditionally only available through dealerships, but with Motobyo, the access and control is in the hands of the consumer, for safe, seamless and successful vehicle transactions.
To see more, visit the Motobyo website at http://www.motobyo.com.
