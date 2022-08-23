Everest Business Funding Comments on Top Tech Trends in 2022

Everest Business Funding covers top tech trends from which small business owners and entrepreneurs can benefit in 2022.

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everest Business Funding services entrepreneurs and small business owners with revenue-based funding.

"One of the most significant reasons small businesses need funding is to adapt to their industries' technology integrations to keep up with the competition," said an Everest Business Funding representative.

Staying in the know about what is trending in technology gives business owners the advantage they might be looking for to gain a leg-up from competition or improve a business's overall operation.

This year, a trend that is considered to be exploding, according to Forbes, is computing power. In simpler terms, the ability of a computer to perform work. Cloud infrastructure has become better to the point where businesses are using the cloud to re-platform. In addition, enhanced networks that provide more power to mobile devices such as smartphones and smartwatches are also in forward motion. 5G is here to stay, and 6G is not far behind and in the near future.

The top twelve strategic technology trends in 2022 include data fabric and cybersecurity mesh. Data fabric allows businesses to make data available everywhere. It is deemed a flexible and resilient data integration process across multiple platforms and creates efficiency with data management. In fact, data fabric can decrease up to 70% of data management efforts.

Cybersecurity mesh is trending due to its modern and effective approach to improving security. It is described as a cyber defense strategy composable and scalable to increasing security controls, independently securing every device involved with its own perimeter.

More familiar trends that have been long-standing over the past few years that are continuously evolving are artificial intelligence, machine learning, and 3D printing. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are already well implemented into many business processes, with new trends constantly emerging, such as machine vision. In simple terms, machine vision technology allows industrial equipment to "see" what it is doing and make rapid decisions based on that visual data or "sight."

3D printing has leveled up to create things people would have never imagined could be made 10 years ago. It has opened doors to industrial transformations in manufacturing with mass-produced customized items, printed food, concrete for houses, composite materials, and metal.

To check out more 2022 tech trends, Everest Business Funding recommends business owners explore terms such as composable applications, hyperautomation, distributed enterprises, and genomics.

For more information about Everest Business Funding, visit www.everestbusinessfunding.com.

About Everest Business Funding

Everest Business Funding provides alternative finance options and revenue-based funding to small business owners. They serve a diverse pool of businesses, from healthcare to retail, to help them obtain working capital to grow, buy inventory, launch marketing campaigns, or hire staff. Everest Business Funding’s clients are treated with respect and receive high-quality guidance and service from its professionals.

