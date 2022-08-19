August 19 - Proposed Initiative #108 (“Dedicated State Income Tax Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs”) Qualifies For 2022 General Election Ballot

Denver, August 19, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Proposed Initiative #108 (“Dedicated State Income Tax Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs”) obtained the sufficient number of signatures and has qualified for inclusion on the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot.

The “Dedicated State Income Tax Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs” Initiative submitted 230,748 petition signatures, needing 124,632 valid signatures to qualify for inclusion on the 2022 ballot. After reviewing a 5% random sample of the submitted signatures, the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s Office projected the number of valid signatures to be 149,072, greater than 119 percent of the total number of signatures required for placement on the ballot. These requirements are outlined by Article V, Section 1 (3) of the Colorado constitution and 1-40-116 of the Colorado Revised Statutes.

Random Sample Verification Summary:

Total number of qualified signatures lines submitted 230,748 5% of qualified signatures submitted (random sample) 11,538 Total number of entries accepted (valid) from the random sample 7,454 Total number of entries rejected (invalid) from the random sample 4,084 Number of projected valid signatures from the random sample 149,072 Total number of valid signatures required for placement on ballot 124,632 Projected percentage of required valid signatures 119.61%

The full Statement of Sufficiency (PDF) is available here. A calculation of sufficiency signatures from the random sample (PDF) is available here. The text of the “Dedicated State Income Tax Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs” Initiative is available here.

A copy of the petition is on file with the Secretary of State’s office.