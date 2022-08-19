Northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) Daytime Lane Closure Monday for Viaduct Rehabilitation in Philadelphia
King of Prussia – Northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane between the Fox Street and 16th Street overpasses on Monday, August 22, from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM, for construction activities on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
In addition:
- On Monday through Thursday, periodically from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) may be reduced to a single lane between the 16th Street and Fox Street overpasses; and
- On Monday through Thursday, periodically from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) may be reduced to a single lane between the Fox Street and 16th Street overpasses.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) through the work area because slowdowns and backups may occur.
Stage 5 construction is currently underway on the northbound outer lane of the mile-long structure. The entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.
South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J., is the general contractor on the $90.7 million project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to be completed in 2023.
MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797
