Secretary Highlights Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Philadelphia Region

Middletown Township, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) joined local officials today to highlight the benefits coming to regional roads and bridges due to the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) at an event reopening and renaming of the Hulmeville Avenue bridge in Middletown Township and Penndel and Langhorne Manor boroughs, Bucks Country.

"This bridge provides a critical link to the communities in this area, and its reopening is a major step forward," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "The new federal funds available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will make more roadway and bridge projects like this one possible across the state."

Although the Hulmeville Avenue bridge project was not directly funded by BIL, funding from the BIL helps to expedite bridge projects throughout the state and allow more bridge and highway projects to move forward. In 2022 alone, the BIL is bringing over $115 million in additional funding to the Philadelphia region.

"We are very excited that the replacement of the Hulmeville Avenue bridge has been completed and it is vital that we continue to invest in our infrastructure to strengthen and secure our vast transportation network in this region," said District 6 Executive Louis R. Belmonte. "The reopening of the bridge will supply a safe and efficient crossing for surrounding communities."

The replacement of the 86-year-old three-span steel girder bridge over CSX/SEPTA tracks was driven by the structure's advanced deterioration discovered during a bridge inspection. The structure, which was posted for 27 tons and 40 tons for combination loads, carried approximately 4,653 vehicles a day prior to its closing in May 2019.

PennDOT's contractor installed a new one-span composite steel plate girder bridge, measuring 93 feet long and 33 feet wide with reinforced concrete deck and abutments. In addition, a prefabricated T-Wall retaining system was installed and improved horizontal and vertical clearances were provided for CSX and SEPTA, which operate underneath the bridge.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County, was the general contractor on the $5.2 million bridge replacement project, which is financed with 100% state funds.

Prior to the ribbon cutting, the Hulmeville Avenue bridge was renamed the PFC John E. Candy, USMC, Memorial Bridge by Senate Bill 532, signed into law June 30, 2021 by Governor Tom Wolf. PFC Candy, a graduate of Neshaminy High School, enlisted with the United States Marine Corps in June 1966. PFC Candy died in Vietnam in October 1968, while serving with Company E, 2d Battalion, 9th Marines, 3d MARDIV (Rein) FMF.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #



