Karate Combat Continues Rapid Ascent of Tubular Labs Leaderboards for Sports Content Creators: Now Ranked #53 in USA

Growing Combat Sports League Also Rises To #33 In Top 100 Leaderboard For US Sports Content Creators On Facebook And #79 In Global Media & Entertainment Sports Creators

Karate Combat Continues To Outpace Both PFL and Bellator in Digital Video Views, Expects Content From Upcoming August 27th Event To Accelerate Growth Even Further

Figures released this month by Tubular Labs, the global leader in independent social video intelligence and measurement, show Karate Combat continuing its rapid rise through the ranks of America's sports content creators.

According to the latest Tubular Labs video view leaderboards for July, the groundbreaking professional combat sports organization is #53 in the Top 100 Leaderboard for USA Sports Content Creators Cross-Platform and is #33 in the list of USA Sports Content Creators On Facebook, a rise of 13 places in each list.

Karate Combat has also risen 15 places in the global rankings for sports content creators on Facebook and is now ranked at #79 for Global Media and Entertainment Creators on the Meta-owned platform.

These new leaderboard rankings further increased the distance between Karate Combat over both the PFL and Bellator, both of which are global-scale Mixed Martial Arts leagues based in the USA.

Tubular Labs is the leader in global social video intelligence and measurement. The company provides a unified view of the shifting values and interests of audiences across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and more. Tubular is the only company that is a member of the YouTube Measurement Program and a Facebook Measurement Partner.

Karate Combat will return to live action live on August 27th, with their first-ever champion vs. champion super fight as the headline bout in Karate Combat 35 (#KC35) on Saturday, August 27, 7PM ET/4PM PT on The Backlot at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Florida as Welterweight champion Josh ‘The Preacher' Quayhagen (6-1 KC) will face Brazilian lightweight champion Luiz "The Pitbull" Rocha (7-2 KC), in a five-round catchweight fight.

Karate Combat continues to achieve digital viewership success by utilizing their "democratized digital distribution" strategy, aimed entirely at serving the company's Generation Y and Generation Z fanbase, digital natives who favor streaming over linear television.

Karate Combat events are streamed live across all the major social platforms, with the full card then immediately re-posted as video-on-demand, in contrast to other promotions which restrict their social streaming and place most of their content behind paywalls.

As a result of this strategy, males aged 18-34 - the most valuable demographic in sports marketing and the demographic most desired by advertising sponsors - comprise 70-90% of Karate Combat's digital viewership audiences.

With over 600 million fans globally, modern combat sports - as defined by MMA - is the fastest-growing sports genre in the world and draws most of its fanbase from the young male Gen Y and Gen Z demographic which is highly prized by advertisers. Globally, Karate has a higher participation base than MMA, at over 100 million participants, with a compound annual growth rate of 160%, and is an Olympic sport.

Karate Combat's trademark competition setting is powered by the industry-leading Unreal Engine and has created an instantly recognizable CGI-based look borrowing from the best of video games, blockbuster moviemaking and traditional sports combined.

About Karate Combat

Karate Combat is the only combat sports league to blend the excitement of live-action, full-contact Karate with immersive CGI environments powered by the Epic Games Unreal gaming engine and Lux Machina, the industry leader in designing, installing, and operating virtual production solutions around the world. Olympic medalists and national champions from around the world are just some of the elite black belts invited to compete in eight different weight divisions in pursuit of a Karate Combat World Championship. Karate Combat maintains offices in the USA and EU. For more information, please visit www.Karate.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005281/en/