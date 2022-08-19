David Carmichael Educates Dendrophiles About Different Types of Trees and Shrubs in his New Book

David Carmichael's new book is a comprehensive pictorial library of non-native ornamental tree, shrub and vine species and hybrids.

August 18, 2022 - Those who love trees, shrubs, and vines will absolutely love David Carmichael’s new book, “Non-Native Ornamental Tree, Shrub and Vine Hardiness Evaluation for P.E.I.: A Pictorial Library Second Edition.” The book is a comprehensive pictorial library of non-native ornamental tree, shrub and vine species and hybrids, outlining identification features, cultural information, impactful native and invasive pests, height, form, and timing of flower, fruit and fall colour. The library will also outline common methods of propagation, invasive plant potential in P.E.I.'s climatic and environmental conditions, and trial information related to newly introduced plant species and hybrids.

“Those who love plants and trees will find this book to be useful and resourceful. I’ve made everything easy to understand the pictures help readers learn about trees in great detail. This is also a good guide for those who want to take up landscaping or gardening, but don’t know where to start,” commented Carmichael, talking about the book, what he aims to achieve through it, and how it can help readers.

David Carmichael has years of experience researching about plants, especially trees, shrubs and perennials. Through his book, he hopes that people who are fans of gardening or landscaping will be able to learn new things about the different plants found in Canada and around the world.

The author’s royalties generated from the sales of this book will be donated to local charities, the book is available for purchase on Amazon.

