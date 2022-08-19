ASCO Showcases Power Solutions for Water Utilities at the Chesapeake Tri-Association Conference

ASCO Power will highlight critical power innovations in Ocean City, Maryland in August 2022.

Attendees will learn how to solve power challenges faced by water and wastewater treatment facilities.

The event will feature media-rich educational tools and ASCO power experts who solve power challenges.

Wastewater facilities serve a mission-critical function in protecting communities and the environment. At the Chesapeake Tri-Association Conference, ASCO Power Technologies will showcase critical power innovations and their value in providing power resilience for water and wastewater treatment facilities. Attendees can meet ASCO experts and interact with the ASCO Digital Hub to learn how to mitigate power outages while advancing sustainable operations.

The event will be held from August 30 to September 2, 2022, at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City, Maryland, USA. Industry professionals, including specifiers, facility managers, contractors, and end-users, are encouraged to attend.

Located at Booth 153, ASCO experts will show how products such as Paralleling Switchgear, Transfer Switches, Load Banks, Critical Power Management Appliances, Quick Connect Panels, and Schneider Electric's EcoStruxture™ solutions can help meet a wide range of applications for new and existing facilities. Using video presentations and interactive 3D facilities, the Digital Hub will show attendees how ASCO technical services can provide real value in maintaining critical power availability and modernizing older systems.

By visiting the ASCO booth, attendees can:

Learn how to address power challenges in water and wastewater management

See the value of ASCO solutions in mitigating power disruptions to plant operations

Network with industry experts and peers who solve backup power challenges every day

The event will be staffed by power professionals from ASCO Power Technologies and Schneider Electric. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the booth and meet field sales engineers Bryan Noble, Michael Nowoswiat, Joshua Rosato, Jim Nowoswiat, and Kyrellos Kaldas.

Visit the ASCO Events page for registration information and event details.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports generator transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com. To receive updates on the latest news and updates, follow ASCO's Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005297/en/