Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR, SMFRW) Investigation

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Sema4 Holdings Corp. ("Sema4" or the "Company") SMFR SMFRW))).

The investigation concerns whether Sema4 has violated federal securities laws.

July 22, 2021, CM Life Sciences, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company, completed its business combination with Mount Sinai Genomics, Inc., and the combined public entity was renamed Sema4. Less than a year later, on June 14, 2022, Sema4 announced that its Chief Financial Officer had departed. Then, on August 15, 2022, after the market closed, Sema4 announced changes to its research and development leadership team, including that its founder was stepping down from the organization and leaving his role as President and Chief R&D Officer. The Company also disclosed that it was eliminating approximately 13% of its workforce as part of a series of restructuring and corporate realignments. Additionally, Sema4 lowered its fiscal 2022 revenue guidance to $245 million to $255 million from its prior guidance of $305 million to $315 million. On this news, Sema4's stock fell $0.80, or 33.3%, to close at $1.60 per share on August 16, 2022, thereby injuring investors..

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Sema4 shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/smfr.

