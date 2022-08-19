L2P Research® Labs Continues unparalleled Growth as the Premier Minority-Owned Preclinical Research Lab in the U.S.

L2P Research Labs, a leading preclinical CRO, today announced its annual research accomplishments.

Dr. Suresh Anaganti, Chief Executive Officer of L2P Research Labs, shared contribution to preclinical data published in Cell Reports.

Link: https://www.cell.com/cell-reports/pdf/S2211-1247(21)01308-5.pdf

In addition to prestigious Cell Reports, L2P also announces its contribution to research work published in Sciences advances.

Link: https://www.science.org/doi/epdf/10.1126/sciadv.abi7511

As a Contract Research Laboratory specialized in Immune oncology, we are happy to share that our Renal carcinoma tumor model has been used to study Alphataxin, a small molecule drug that elevates tumor infiltration of CD4+ T- cells.

Link: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fonc.2021.739080/full

L2P Research Labs brings unique capabilities and solid reputation in providing Preclinical Research services. Recently, L2P added 5,000 SFT GLP-compliant testing facility in Long Island, focused on providing Bioanalytical services.

About L2P Research Labs

L2P Research is a Pennsylvania based Research organization that provides integrated R&D support in all the key areas of pharmaceutical development. With a large worldwide customer base, L2P provides a complete array of research services as required for Investigational New Drug Applications (IND).

