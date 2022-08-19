Submit Release
SocialClimb Now Offers CAHPS Survey Collection and Submission Solutions

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SocialClimb, the leading provider of healthcare marketing software that connects physicians with high-value patients, announces it is now offering Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) survey collection and submission solutions, including OAS CAHPS, HCAHPS, and CG-CAHPS.

SocialClimb's healthcare marketing platform now enables customers to collect and submit CAHPS surveys effortlessly. The HIPAA-compliant data collection process is enabled via multiple partners and the SocialClimb platform provides access to comprehensive reporting. Survey results are properly submitted to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) for compliance.

CAHPS surveys are designed to assess and support quality improvement and a better patient experience with medical facilities and healthcare providers. The standardized survey questions and data from the CAHPS surveys help consumers make informed comparisons among providers. CAHPS surveys show that healthcare organizations are concerned about the quality of patient care through efforts to improve their CAHPS survey scores.

"As practices look to the SocialClimb platform to attract patients and improve patient experience, we are excited to round out our suite of survey offerings with CAHPS data collection,'' said Ty Allen, SocialClimb CEO. "It's our mission to help healthcare organizations grow and improve their patient experience."

For more information about SocialClimb's healthcare marketing platform and automating your practice growth, visit https://socialclimb.com.

