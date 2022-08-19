Trend Innovations Holding Inc. About Plans To Involve Users In Their News Aggregator Thy News

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Trend Innovations Holding Inc. TREN is a company specializing in innovative technologies using artificial intelligence. Thy News application is one of the key projects of the company.

Thy News is a mobile application that is an aggregator of news articles. It collects news from a variety of sources and provides users with a convenient issue. This is convenient and practical for users. The user is not limited to preset sources, but is offered various ways to personalize the service.

Thy News is a news aggregator that allows users to quickly and conveniently get news from a variety of sources on a topic of current interest to them. User can form their categories, specific sources and news by keywords. Materials can be added to bookmarks, and design can be customized according to the proposed options.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. is constantly working on the development and improvement of Thy News functionality in line with global trends in the use of news applications by users. The news aggregator market is quite extensive and has high competition for the audience. The management of the company believes that the application has a number of distinctive features: an extensive database of news sources, high performance and a convenient customizable design of news feeds.

Active work is being conducted now on the formation of marketing strategies to increase the number of new users of the application Thy News. The main goal of this strategy is to generate interest, make the Thy News mobile app more recognizable, increase the user base and eventually make these users permanent.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. believes that analysis and work have already been done on the development of current versions of the application as much as possible to satisfy the expectations of the content of their users.

The stage of the so-called «soft-launch» application has already passed. As a result, the audience response was analyzed, a portrait of the target audience was drawn up and the places where it was necessary to increase the probability of retaining the user were identified. Improved new features and optimized mechanisms for effective user interaction with the Thy News application.

For the development of the news aggregator Thy News, the continued focus on user growth is one of the top priorities in plans for Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

All the company's news:

https://trendinnovationsholding.com/news/

The company's website:

https://trendinnovationsholding.com

