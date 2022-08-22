Kathyjo Gordon Joins Double Eagle Associates as Regional Director
This is a great opportunity to join an outstanding company,” said Gordon. “I am looking forward to getting started and making a difference for the residents in our communities.”MILLEDGEVILLE, GEORGIA, US, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Double Eagle Associates, developer, and operator of senior living communities in Milledgeville, Monroe and Macon today announces that Kathyjo Gordon is joining its executive leadership team. Ms. Gordon will be Regional Director for the organization with the responsibility of overseeing operations, marketing and staff development for The Cottages communities, effective Sept. 12.
— Kathyjo Gordon
“We are tremendously pleased that Kathyjo will be joining our executive team and that she has elected to be based in Milledgeville,” said Dr. Wayne Johnson, who along with Randy Griffin are the owners of Double Eagle Associates. “Her background, life experiences and knowledge of our commitment to high quality senior living communities will be a tremendous asset to our company" said Mr. Griffin.
Kathyjo Gordon is a resident of Gray, Georgia where she and her family have lived for 18 years. She is a native of Phenix City, Alabama and a graduate of Samford University and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a concentration in marketing and also a Master of Business Administration. She began her professional career at UPS in Atlanta where she worked her way up from an account executive to Sales Manager for the Georgia District and Sales Training Manager for the Georgia and North Florida Districts. While working at UPS, she was a Chairman’s Silver Eagle Award recipient for outstanding sales achievement.
Gordon left UPS to return closer to home and began her career in economic development as the Economic Development Director for the City of Phenix City. She recruited 150 new jobs to her hometown in her first nine months in the position. She continued her career as the Executive Director for the Milledgeville-Baldwin County Development Authority and as the Executive Director of the Jones County/Gray Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority.
After experiencing her mother’s 17-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease, Gordon moved into the senior living industry as Executive Director of Stone Brooke Suites Senior Living for the past seven years. Gordon has served on the Board of the Georgia Health Care Association, past chair of the Georgia Center for Assisted Living, and in 2019, was awarded the Executive Director of the Year by the Georgia Chapter of the American College of Health Care Administrators.
Ms. Gordon is a past president of the Jones County Rotary Club and has also served as the Sergeant-at-Arms of the Rotary Club of Milledgeville. She and her family are active members of Greenwood Baptist Church in Gray where she enjoys working with teens and leads the music ministry.
“This is a great opportunity to join an outstanding company,” said Gordon. “I am looking forward to getting started and making a difference for the residents in our communities.”
The Cottage Lifestyle senior living communities are developments of Double Eagle Associates, one of Georgia’s premier developers of luxurious retirement living communities. Its independent living and assisted living communities are designed with the needs of seniors and active adults in mind. The company specializes in providing homes that meet every need of their residents and enhances the quality of life for all residents by providing affordable and luxurious Patio Homes and Main Cottage Assisted Living in a “retirement community” neighborhood setting.
Learn more at www.cottagelifestyleliving.com.
Bryant Willis
Double Eagle Associates, LLC
+1 770-639-1672
email us here