Hubsai Announces the Appointment of Three New Board Members
New members will enhance the company’s focus on the hospitality industry and strengthen innovation in secure cloud-based smart building technologySAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hubsai, Inc., a pioneer in simplifying advanced automation and AI technology for smart homes, buildings, and properties, announced today the addition of three new members to its Advisory Board. This brings the number of Hubsai Advisory Board members to six.
“We are proud to welcome three exceptional telecom and network technology industry leaders to our Advisory Board,” said Mike Ghodoosian, Founder and CEO of Hubsai, Inc. “These new members will help us focus on our objective to be the innovation leader in cloud security for multifamily and hospitality property smart technology.”
The new members began their advisory roles effective August 1, 2022, and are:
• Ron Pyles, Principal of Pyles & Associates, Washington, D.C. Ron is a sought-after consultant and advisor to CEOs, boards, and investors of telecom enterprises. His extensive telecom experience includes serving as COO of Allied Telecom Group, President and CEO of NewNet Communication Technologies, and President of Continuous Computing Corporation.
• Joel Libove, Ph.D., President of Furaxa, Inc. and Chairman of Ultraview, Corp, Berkeley, CA. Joel received his Ph.D. and M.S. in EECS from the University of California, Berkeley and earned his BSEE from Cornell University. He specializes in analog/microwave circuit design and has designed over 200 products. Additionally, Joel is attributed to 19 patents, including two recently granted for real-time biomedical imaging of neural and vascular activity.
• AJ Jolly, Solutions Architect, Cisco, San Jose, CA. AJ gained his expertise in sales engineering and product management for network and AI products during his tenure at Cisco and Aruba Networks. As a senior product manager at Brocade Communications Systems, he grew revenue from $17M to $175M for his portfolio in 3 years. AJ holds an MS in Computer Networks and an EMBA from the University of California, Berkeley in Product Management.
“The new Advisory Board professionals will make significant contributions to establish Hubsai as best-in-class for smart buildings and smart homes,” remarked Dr. Hossein Eslambolchi, senior Hubsai Advisory Board member, “Hubsai is well-positioned to pave the way for hospitality and multifamily properties of any size to take advantage of smart technology in the cloud with secure data privacy.” Dr. Eslambolchi is a world-class scholar, business leader, and former AT&T Bell Labs CEO. He is an attributed inventor of over 1,100 patents.
Hubsai plans to launch its new smart technology platform for hospitality properties later this year. The platform utilizes the latest cloud security technology to enable property owners to create a secure ecosystem of smart devices by room that improve guest experience and reduce costly damage risk.
“I am very excited to be re-joining the team at Hubsai,” commented Ron Pyles, “I strongly believe that the Hubsai platform is a leading and winning solution for those companies looking for a unique way to prepare for and deploy smart technology changes that are coming to hospitality and multifamily property industries.”
AJ Jolly added, “Hubsai has an outstanding opportunity with its IoT technology in the commercial smart building space. The focus is now on delivering leading solutions using the latest cloud and cloud security technology.”
About Hubsai, Inc.
Hubsai Inc. is a pioneer in smart building solutions for commercial, hospitality and multifamily properties. Based in San Ramon, California, Hubsai was founded in 2017 to simplify smart technology and AI automation for all end users. The smart hospitality market size alone is projected to grow from US$13.6 billion in 2022 to US$49.9 billion by 2027. Hubsai is poised to grow exponentially during this time by serving the smart technology needs of multiple sectors within the hospitality industry.
Media Contact:
Dave Afshar
David.Afshar@Hubsai.com
hubsai.com
Mike Ghodoosian
Hubsai
+1 925-570-0951
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other