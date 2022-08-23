Southern Careers Institute expands to Waco, TX!
SCI now offers a nurse aide program at its Waco branch campus.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Careers Institute (SCI) is proud to announce that it has expanded its nurse aide program to its Waco branch campus. The program is designed to prepare students for the state-required certification exam and provide them with valuable in-demand skills.
The nurse aide program is a 12-week course that trains students on the skills they need to obtain certifications needed to become a Nurse Aide. The course provides hands-on experience working with patients and helps students develop the confidence and positive attitude needed for success in the healthcare field.
The nurse aide program is one of several programs offered by SCI at their Waco campus, which also includes a medical assistant program and medical office specialist program. If you're ready to begin your journey to train for a new career as a Nurse Aide, Southern Careers Institute is here to help you get started.
The Nurse Aide program teaches students how to safely perform basic nursing duties under the supervision of a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse in a variety of health care settings. The program is available at multiple campuses across Texas, now including SCI Waco. Students can enroll in the full-time or part-time classes at any time throughout the year and will be able to start working toward earning their certification once they have completed their coursework.
About the Company:
Southern Careers Institute is an accredited, private career, and technical education institution located in Texas. SCI offers a wide variety of online programs in addition to the in-person classes they have available on their eight campuses. SCI provides high-quality, hands-on training programs to build technical and soft skills. They empower individuals by helping them acquire the competencies needed to enter rewarding careers and become successful members of their communities. SCI has provided students with employer-tailored programs in business, beauty, medical, technology, and other skilled trades for over 60 years. SCI specializes in creating a new standard of higher education by helping students gain the skills and insight necessary to help them build successful careers.
SCI Marketing
Southern Career Institute
+1 833-734-8392
marketing@scitexas.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook