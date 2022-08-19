FDLE arrests Pensacola gun shop manager for racketeering, grand theft

August 19, 2022PENSACOLA, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested John David Floyd, 57, of Pensacola, on one count of organized fraud, one count of racketeering, one count of exploitation of an elderly person, two counts of money laundering, 41 counts of grand theft, 81 counts of petit theft and two counts of giving worthless checks, all felonies.The investigation began in December 2021 when FDLE received allegations that customers of Don’s Gun Shop in Pensacola had been defrauded through dishonest or deceptive means. In March 2022, agents conducted a search warrant on the store, seizing records and interviewing employees.Agents discovered that Floyd, the manager of the store, would take payment from customers for firearms orders but never deliver the product nor grant refunds. Agents say that Floyd would also take firearms to sell on consignment for customers, then pocket the money himself.The investigation found that, between July 2019 and March 2022, Floyd defrauded more than 100 customers, many of whom were more than 65 years old, out of a total of more than $100,000.FDLE was assisted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in this investigation.

Floyd was served with the charges at Escambia County Jail on Wednesday, where he was in custody on an out of state felony warrant, and ordered held without bond pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, First Judicial Circuit.



