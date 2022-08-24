The Winners of the Associates Home Loan Adoption Grant have been announced
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associates Home Loan Adoption Grant has announced the winners for the $1,000 grant. Robert Rosales & Jennifer Derrick will use the grant to help them adopt a sibling for their daughter. Derrick & Rosales are incredibly excited to be able to provide their daughter with a sibling finally, and they hope this will help solidify their family unit.
"We are so grateful to have been selected for this grant. The adoption process is expensive, and this grant will help us cover some of the costs," said Jennifer Derrick.
The Associates Home Loan Adoption Grant was created to help families alleviate some financial burdens associated with adoption. The grant is awarded twice a year and is open to any family adopting a child domestically or internationally.
Robert Rosales & Jennifer Derrick applied for the grant because "The road to adoption for us was a hard road, but an easy decision... We want to have another child to share our life with, our daughter to have a sibling, and give a child a happy, safe, and loving home."
Some expenses couples go through when adopting include paying fees and paperwork and traveling to meet their prospective parent's needs for care or custody. There is also an assortment of other costs associated with this process, like medical examinations if needed before they're approved and print material advertising adoption services in your area - but there could be assistance.
The Associates Home Loan Adoption Grant will cover some out-of-pocket expenditures, which can help make it easier on parents who want nothing more than to add to their family. Congratulations to Robert and Jennifer, and thank you to Associates Home Loan for helping families like theirs.
The Associates Home Loan is a national home lender focusing on helping families achieve their homeownership dreams. They offer a variety of mortgage products, including FHA and VA loans, and down payment assistance programs.
For more information on the Associates Home Loan Adoption Grant, please visit https://www.associateshomeloan.com/adoptiongrant/.
Media Contact
Company Name: Associates Home Loan Adoption Grant
Contact Person: Emily Childs
Email: adoption@associateshomeloan.com
Phone: 813-774-4285
Website: https://associateshomeloan.com
SOURCE: Associates Home Loan Adoption Grant
