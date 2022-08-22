EAPA Announces First International President- Elect and New Board Members
I’m honored to have been elected to lead our organization forward as our industry evolves to provide organizations with the support and tools needed to navigate a changing global business landscape,”ARLINGTON, VA, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA), the global leader in the certification, support, development and networking of Employee Assistance Professionals, today announces four new board members, including its first international President-Elect, Daryl C. Joseph. Mr. Joseph is Managing Director of Jospal Consulting, a leading EAP based in Trinidad and Tobago; he will begin his two-year term as President in 2024. Other new board members include Lee Ann Aden, CPA, CEAP, who was elected Treasurer, and two EAPA members who were elected as At-Large Directors: Bryan McNutt, PhD, LMFT, CEAP, and UK-based Eugene Farrell, CEAP.
The principal purpose of the Board of Directors, as EAPA's governance body, is to be the policy setting body of the Association and by extension the EA profession. Additionally, the Board of Directors, monitors the activities of the committees and task forces, approves the budget, and develops value-added relationships with other organizations and groups.
“We’re excited to expand our board with four new members who will bring diverse expertise, deep insight and strong leadership to the important work of EAP,” said Julie Fabsik-Swarts, EAPA CEO. “Our members join me in heartily welcoming Lee Ann, Bryan and Eugene to our board to serve in critical roles as EAPA continues to be the industry’s most forceful advocate at this critical time when so many organizations need employee assistance services. We are particularly pleased to have Daryl waiting in the wings as President-Elect, given the global perspectives he brings, having served organizations across the Caribbean, and as Director of EAPA’s international arm.”
EAPA Board Members
• President-Elect
Daryl C. Joseph, MA, CEAP (Co-founder, Managing Director Jospal Consulting)
Through Jospal Consulting, Daryl has been serving client companies across the Caribbean territory for the last 11 years. He was previously Director on the Board of Directors of the International Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA), and President of the Trinidad & Tobago (T&T) branch of EAPA. Daryl has served as a Commissioner on the Employee Assistance Certification Commission (EACC) of (EAPA) (2014-2017). The EACC is responsible for maintaining the CEAP examination process.
• Secretary/Treasurer
Lee Ann Aden, CPA, CEAP
Lee Ann runs a private practice providing accounting, human resources and management consultation services to small businesses and non-profits in Colorado. As a Certified Employee Assistance Professional (CEAP), she provides management consultation to small business employers regarding HR procedures, drug-free workplace policies, and personnel management. Lee Ann previously served on the EAPA Board of Directors as Director-at-Large for 2014-2016, served as Secretary /Treasurer for 2016-2020 and has been on the finance committee since 2010.
• General At-Large Director
Bryan McNutt, PhD, LMFT, CEAP
Dr. McNutt is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist (PhD), Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT), and Certified Employee Assistance Counselor (CEAP). He currently serves as an internal EA psychologist and consultant with the Faculty and Staff Assistance Program at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD). He specializes in providing EA counseling services for faculty and staff, critical incident debriefings, management consultations, and behavioral threat assessment support. During his time in private practice, Bryan worked as an EA affiliate provider, delivering EA-based support for several employers in the San Diego region, including Qualcomm, the San Diego Zoo, and the US Navy.
• General At-Large Director
Eugene Farrell, BS, CEAP
An EAPA international member since 2001, Eugene is currently serving his second term as President of the UK Branch. He works for a major health insurer and wellbeing support provider, to provide consultancy to large corporate clients. In the UK, he is an influencer on topics related to EAP, mental health and wellbeing. He has worked with charities, government, and all major industries.
“I’m honored and humbled to have been elected to lead our organization forward as our industry evolves to provide organizations with the support and tools needed to successfully navigate an ever-changing global business landscape,” said Daryl C. Joseph, Managing Director of Jospal Consulting and EAPA President-Elect. “I am committed to working closely with Julie, the board, and our members in advancing EAPA’s core mission: bringing to light the critical work of EAPs in improving lives and driving positive workplace outcomes.”
About the Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA)
EAPA is the global leader in the certification, support, development and networking of Employee Assistance (EA) professionals with members in over 40 countries around the globe. EAPA is the global leader of information and support for and about the EA profession. EAPA publishes the Journal of Employee Assistance, EAP NewsBrief, hosts the annual EAPA Institute and EXPO, and offers training and other resources to fulfill its mission: to promote the highest standards of Employee Assistance practice and the continuing development of EA professionals, programs and services. EAPA is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, USA. For more, visit www.eapassn.org.
