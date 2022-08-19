Soil Remediation Scheduled on Route 997 in Greene Township, Franklin County

08/19/2022

Contractor to clean up diesel fuel spill

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Franklin County are advised a soil remediation project is scheduled for next week on Route 997 at Byers Road in Greene Township. A contractor will clean up a diesel fuel spill along the southbound lane of Route 997.







Weather permitting, this work will be performed from approximately 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM Wednesday, August 24. A lane restriction will be in place with a stop-and-go traffic pattern.





Minor delays are expected. Motorists should drive with caution, watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic, and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





