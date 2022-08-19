Resurfacing Project to Begin on Route 222 North (Lime Street) in Lancaster City, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 222 North (Lime Street) in Lancaster City, Lancaster County.

This project consists of milling, Superpave overlay, base replacement, ADA updates, pavement markings, signal upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 222 North from the five-point intersection at Church and Vine streets to E. Liberty Street in the city.







Weather permitting, the contractor will begin placing long-term construction signs on Friday, August 26.





This work will be followed by tree trimming, which is expected to begin later this month. Work on ADA ramps tentatively will begin in September and will continue into next year’s construction season. There will be shoulder closures and lane restrictions as needed during this part of the project.





Base repairs, milling and paving will be completed next year, as well. Lane closures with a 10-foot width restriction will be in place during this part of the project.





Motorists may encounter lane closures and traffic shifts during daylight hours. No traffic restrictions will be in place during Barnstormers baseball games.





This project is expected to be completed by September 29, 2023. New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $2,883,844 project.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





