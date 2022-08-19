AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company P.J.S.C.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a" (Excellent) of Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company P.J.S.C. (ADNIC) (United Arab Emirates). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect ADNIC's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

ADNIC's balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), at the strongest level. AM Best expects ADNIC's BCAR scores to remain comfortably at the strongest level, supported by good earnings retention and controlled growth. The company benefits from a liquid investment portfolio and good financial flexibility. An offsetting factor in the balance sheet strength assessment is ADNIC's dependence on reinsurance to write large commercial risks; however, the risks associated with this dependence are mitigated partly by a panel of mostly well-rated reinsurers.

ADNIC has a track record of strong operating performance, demonstrated by a five-year (2017-2021) weighted average return-on-equity ratio of 13.6%. Strong operating performance is underpinned by robust underwriting results, with a five-year average combined ratio of 83.7%. Following six years of improving profitability, the company reported its highest profit after tax since inception of AED 402 million in 2021, aided by a larger premium base and increased investment income. AM Best expects the company's operating performance to remain strong prospectively, supported by a disciplined underwriting approach.

ADNIC has a market leading position in the UAE, where it ranks as the second-largest insurance company by gross written premium (GWP). In 2021, the company's GWP increased to AED 4.3 billion (2020: AED 4.0 billion), driven by growth in consumer lines business. ADNIC is well-diversified by line of business on a GWP basis, but concentrated in medical on a net premium basis. Geographic concentration in the UAE is mitigated partly by inwards facultative business from the international market.

