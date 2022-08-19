Submit Release
Scotia Global Asset Management announces August 2022 cash distributions for Scotia ETFs

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced today the August 2022 cash distributions for the Scotia ETFs listed on the NEO Exchange, which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record on August 26, 2022 will receive a cash distribution payable on September 2, 2022, as noted below.

Scotia ETF name

Ticker 
symbol 

Cash
distribution
per unit ($)

Scotia Canadian Bond Index Tracker ETF

SITB

0.041

Scotia Responsible Investing Canadian Bond Index ETF

SRIB

0.040

For more information on the Scotia ETFs, please visit here.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management includes 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.3 trillion (as at April 30, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange BNS and New York Stock Exchange BNS. For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

