Passaic Valley Water Commission Will Begin Shutting off Delinquent Water Accounts, Encourages Customers to Contact Customer Service

CLIFTON, N.J., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 2 years of suspending shut off service for delinquent water accounts, Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) will resume shut offs on August 22, 2022.

"Here at Passaic Valley Water Commission, we understand that the global Covid-19 pandemic placed burdens on families mentally, physically, spiritually, and financially," said Jim Mueller, the commission's executive director. "That's why we are encouraging customers to contact our customer service department at 973-340-4300 to discuss payment options. We want our customers to know that we're to help."

Since New Jersey's Moratorium on utility shut offs ended on March 15, 2022, we have been informing our customers via social media posts and messages on bills that we will begin shutting off delinquent accounts on August 22, 2022.

Payment Options

In Person: Visit PVWC's payment window located at 1525 Main Avenue, Clifton, Monday-Friday 7:30a-6:30p. Payment by cash, check, money order or credit card is accepted.
By Phone: Call us at 973-340-4300 to make a payment by phone through our 24/7 automated system or with a customer service representative during normal business hours.
Online: Visit Pay My Bill - PVWC to make an online payment with a checking account or credit card.
By Mail: Checks or money orders can be made out and mailed to: Passaic Valley Water Commission, 1525 Main Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07011.
LIHWAP: Visit https://njdca-housing.dynamics365portals.us/en-US/dcaid-services/ to learn about the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.
Payment Plan: PVWC offers no-interest payment plans. Please contact customer service at 973-340-4300 to discuss payment plan options and avoid service disconnection.

For more information about this release please contact Bryan Frierson at 973-931-4512 or bfrierson@pvwc.com.

