INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV), Unity Software, Inc. (U), Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (ENOB) and Encourages Investors to Contact…

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of Inotiv, Inc., Unity Software, Inc., Outset Medical, Inc., and Enochian Biosciences, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.



Inotiv, Inc. ("Inotiv") (NASDAQ: NOTV)

Class Period: September 21, 2021 to June 13, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 22, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Envigo and Inotiv's Cumberland Facility engaged in widespread and flagrant violations of the AWA; (2) Envigo and Inotiv's Cumberland Facility continuously violated the AWA; (3) Envigo and Inotiv did not properly remedy issues with regards to animal welfare at the Cumberland Facility; (4) as a result, Inotiv was likely to face increased scrutiny and governmental action; (5) Inotiv would imminently shut down two facilities, including the Cumberland Facility; (6) Inotiv did not engage in proper due diligence; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For additional information on the Inotiv lawsuit please visit this website.

Unity Software, Inc. ("Unity") (NYSE: U)

Class Period: March 5, 2021 to May 10, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 6, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) deficiencies in Unity's product platform reduced the accuracy of Unity's machine learning technology; (2) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on Unity's revenues; (3) accordingly, Unity had overstated its commercial and/or financial prospects for 2022; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about Unity's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For additional information on the Unity lawsuit please visit this website.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ("Enochian") (NASDAQ: ENOB)

Class Period: January 17, 2018 to June 27, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Central District of California

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 26, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) co-founder and inventor Gumrukcu was engaged in a variety of frauds; (2) Gumrukcu was not a licensed doctor anywhere in the world; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Gumrukcu's purported contributions to Enochian lacked a reasonable basis; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Enochian had overstated its commercial prospects; (5) Gumrukcu had improperly diverted approximately $20 million from Enochian to entities he owned; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about Enochian's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For additional information on the Enochian lawsuit please visit this website.

About Kirby McInerney LLP:

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney's website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

(212) 371-6600

investigations@kmllp.com

www.kmllp.com