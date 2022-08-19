Lubricants Market to Garner $168.2 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 3.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increased demand for lubricants across several end-use industries and growth of the automotive industry have boosted the growth of the global lubricants market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Lubricants Market by Base Oil (Mineral, Synthetic, Bio-Based), by Product Type (Engine Oil, Transmission/Hydraulic Fluid, Metalworking fluid, General Industrial Oil, Gear Oil, Grease, Process Oil, Others), by End Use Industry (Power Generation, Automotive and Other Transportation, Heavy Equipment, Food and Beverage, Metallurgy and Metalworking, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global lubricants industry was pegged at $123.8 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $168.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Major determinants of the market growth

Increased demand for lubricants across several end-use industries and growth of the automotive industry have boosted the growth of the global lubricants market. On the other hand, rise in auto sales across developing countries such as India and China and other countries would open new opportunities in the future.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8058

Covid-19 scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the halt in manufacturing sectors such as fabrication, oil & gas, metalworking sectors hampered the overall production. This drop in industrial process impacted the market negatively.

However, as the countries have focused their efforts on vaccination drives, the demand for lubricants is expected to increase in the future.

The synthetic segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By base oil, the synthetic segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 3.66% during the forecast period, due to superior characteristics of synthetic lubricants over mineral lubricants as well as their increased hardware compatibility with vehicle components. However, the mineral segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global lubricants market, as mineral oil is used in a variety of industries, including automotive, textile, construction, industrial, medical, pharmaceutical, electronics, and consumer goods. The segment is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue in the future.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Lubricants Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8058?reqfor=covid

The engine oil segment dominated the market

By product type, the engine oil segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global lubricants market, as engine oil lubricates the engine parts for its efficient movement, thereby reducing the extent of metal contact, friction, and heat generation within the engine. The segment is projected to continue to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. However, the general industrial oil segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period, as these oils are employed in various energy generation sectors, such as coal, nuclear, solar, and wind, as they help in enhancing equipment reliability and uptime.

The power generation segment to showcase the highest CAGR through 2031

By end use industry, the power generation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for energy, construction of new power plants to boost the capacity and efficiency of existing power generation plants. However, the automotive and other transportation segment dominated the global lubricants market in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market, and is expected to continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is owing to increase in demand for these cars and general utility vehicles globally along with rise in public transportation expenditure.

Asia-Pacific held the lion's share

By region, the global lubricants market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.41% during the forecast period, owing to increase in urbanization, specifically in China, India, Brazil, and other developing countries. The market is analyzed across several other regions including North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

Major Market Players

British Petroleum

Chevron Corp

ExxonMobil Corp

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Neste OYJ

Philips 66 Company

Saudi Aramco

Shell Co

Sinopec Corp

S-Oil Corporation

The report analyzes these key players of the global lubricants market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lubricants-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Automotive Lubricants Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Agricultural Lubricants Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Industrial Lubricants Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Bio-Based Lubricants Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Synthetic Lubricants Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Ethylene Carbonate Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Aminoethylethanolamine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research