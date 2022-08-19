Submit Release
Comcast to Participate in BofA Securities Investor Conference

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Jason Armstrong, Executive Vice President, Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Comcast Corporation CMCSA, will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11:50 A.M. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation CMCSA is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

