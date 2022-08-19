Construction scheduled to begin on I-94 in West Fargo next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, August 22, on Interstate 94 from the Raymond Interchange to the Sheyenne Interchange.



The project includes the installation of guardrail, temporary median crossovers, and ramp connections.



The Interstate will have a lane closure throughout the duration of the project. Flaggers will be present.



The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph, and down to 40 mph where work is being performed.



The project is expected to be complete in mid-October.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



