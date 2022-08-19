ConveyMED Announces Exclusive Partnership with The NAPLEX Podcast

Leaders in Podcast Medical Education NAPLEX Podcast Test Prep Series

Innovative NAPLEX Test Prep Podcast Series Available Only on the ConveyMED App

MEMPHIS, TN, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConveyMED, a division of Convey Pro, Inc. announced today an exclusive distribution agreement with the Pharmacy Podcast Network and Dr. Chloe Givens for The NAPLEX Podcast. This channel, which will be available exclusively on the ConveyMED App, is the first published podcast show solely dedicated to helping pharmacy students prepare to take and pass the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination.

“Pharmacists must pass the NAPLEX to be granted a license to practice pharmacy,” said Mike Donoghue, CEO of ConveyMED. “The NAPLEX Podcast is the first stand-alone audio program dedicated to NAPLEX Study Support. As such, it is a major addition to our platform on the heels of our recent partnership with the Pharmacy Podcast Network.”

"Each episode of The NAPLEX Podcast provides listeners with a thorough review of the pharmacology and pharmacotherapy topics that were taught during the didactic portion of pharmacy school," said Dr. Chloe Givens, PharmD and Host of The NAPLEX Podcast. "Recent PharmD graduates and current pharmacy students can utilize this audio content to help supplement their NAPLEX studying, while practicing pharmacists can use this audio content as an on-the-go resource to reference in clinical practice."

In this partnership, Dr. Chloe Givens will be able to offer her NAPLEX Podcast as a premium channel on the ConveyMED platform. Listeners can purchase individual study episodes, or choose to purchase the entire 76-episode study prep course. Future enhancements to the podcast include a quiz bank for students to test their knowledge and visual study aids to accompany each episode.

ConveyMED recently announced an exclusive partnership with the Pharmacy Podcast Network, and The NAPLEX Podcast is the first of many exclusive content channels for their fast-growing audience of Pharmacy Podcast listeners.

About ConveyMED: ConveyMED is Medical Education for the Mobile Generation. We exist to bring educators and professional learners together on a podcast platform built for continuing education while providing them with the most robust podcast learning experience possible.

About our NAPLEX Podcast Host: Dr. Chloe A. Givens, PharmD, is a pharmacist and the founder of Phast Phorward Pharm, a site dedicated to Pharmacy & Functional Medicine. She is also a certified CBD expert and the Director of Content Development with the Pharmacy Podcast Network.

