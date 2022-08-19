High School Bass Fishing Seminar on August 25 in Concord

CONTACT:

Kyle Glencross, NHFG: 603-271-3212

Jeffrey T. Collins, NHIAA Executive Director: 603-228-8671;

August 19, 2022

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA) will hold a High School Bass Fishing Seminar from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 at Fish and Game Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord. All student athletes, coaches, and athletic directors participating in high school bass fishing tournament activities are encouraged to attend. The event will feature presentations by local bass tournament anglers on topics ranging from fall bass-fishing techniques to tournament fishing tactics. All students attending will have an opportunity to receive complimentary tackle and baits.

Please RSVP by Wednesday, August 24, to Lisa Collins at lisa.m.collins@wildlife.nh.gov and include “NHIAA Bass Tournament Seminar” in the subject line and the number of people attending in the email.

“It is exciting to see how enthusiastic high school students are about fishing, and I hope that the sport becomes a life-long activity for many of them,” said Kyle Glencross, who coordinates the NH Fish and Game Department’s Let’s Go Fishing Program (www.fishnh.com/fishing/lets-go-fishing.html). Glencross serves on the NHIAA Bass Fishing Committee and provides logistical and volunteer support for the event.

Organized high school bass fishing in New Hampshire is a coordinated effort between the NHIAA and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, with support from NH B.A.S.S. Nation. High school bass tournaments include a strong educational component. Teams have adult mentors who teach them about New Hampshire’s aquatic resources and the responsibility that goes along with being an angler.

The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association is a private not-for-profit organization that has served as the leader in high school athletics for its member schools in New Hampshire since 1947. The student bass fishing tournament mirrors the NHIAA goals of adding sports that will have life-long appeal to student athletes and providing more sports that are coed and inclusive to all populations within our schools.