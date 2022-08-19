Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 22
08/19/2022
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 3031
|Belshazzar Rd
|Oliver
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 36
|Sigel
|Brookville
|Bridge Work
|SR 3029
|Coal Lab Rd
|Oliver
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 536
|SR536
|Oliver
|Tail Ditching
|Various
|Richardville, Egypt, Moore Bridge Road
|Various
|Shoulder Cutting
|Various
|Various
|Various
|General Maintenance
|Various
|I-80
|Various
|Mowing
|Various
|Porter, Dora, Timblin
|Various
|Patching
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.