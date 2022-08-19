PennDOT District 10 to Host Job Fairs in Butler, Clarion, and Indiana Counties
Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 will host three regional job fairs to fill positions in Butler, Clarion, and Indiana Counties.
PennDOT District 10 is looking to fill a variety of positions throughout the region including Transportation Equipment Operators, Mechanics, and Winter Maintenance. PennDOT offers competitive wages, a variety of benefits, and the opportunity for full-time or seasonal employment close to home.
Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the events to learn about the various opportunities currently available. District employees will be on-hand to answer questions regarding job opportunities and assist those interested with employment applications. Attendees to the event will be able to apply, interview and road test (if eligible).
Applicants can see the current available positions by going online to www.employment.pa.gov. CDL Medical Certification and Drug/Alcohol testing are required. PennDOT is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
County job fairs will be held 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the following dates
- August 25, 2022 - Clarion County, 21057 Paint Boulevard, Shippenville, 814-226-8200
- August 30, 2022 - Butler County, 351 New Castle Road, Butler, 724-284-8800
September 6, 2022 - Indiana County, 2550 Oakland Avenue, Indiana, 724-357-2817
MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.
