Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 22

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
County Wide Various Various Sign Replacement & Repairs
       
County Wide          Various Various County Wide Complaints
       
County Wide Various Various Mowing
       
I 80 Keystone Shortway Road EB 624-720 WB 625-721 Side Dozing
       
SR 4005 Tippecanoe Road Beaver Tw.p Pipe Flushing/Tail Ditching
       
SR 4013 Ogden Road Elk Twp. Pipe Flushing/Tail Ditching
       
SR 2014 Watterson Road Clarion Twp. Manual Patching
       
SR 4013 Ogden Road Elk Twp. Manual Patching
       
SR 3016 Piney Dam Road Monroe Twp Manual Patching
       
I 80 Keystone Shortway Road EB 490-624 WB 491-625 Crack Sealing/Brushing
       
SR 3007 Canoe Ripple Road Beaver Twp. Underdrain
       
SR 2007 Curllsville Road Porter Twp. Underdrain
       
SR 1015 Forest Road Farmington Twp Stream Bed Pave

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.


