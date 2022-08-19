Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of August 22
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Replacement & Repairs
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|County Wide Complaints
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Mowing
|I 80
|Keystone Shortway Road
|EB 624-720 WB 625-721
|Side Dozing
|SR 4005
|Tippecanoe Road
|Beaver Tw.p
|Pipe Flushing/Tail Ditching
|SR 4013
|Ogden Road
|Elk Twp.
|Pipe Flushing/Tail Ditching
|SR 2014
|Watterson Road
|Clarion Twp.
|Manual Patching
|SR 4013
|Ogden Road
|Elk Twp.
|Manual Patching
|SR 3016
|Piney Dam Road
|Monroe Twp
|Manual Patching
|I 80
|Keystone Shortway Road
|EB 490-624 WB 491-625
|Crack Sealing/Brushing
|SR 3007
|Canoe Ripple Road
|Beaver Twp.
|Underdrain
|SR 2007
|Curllsville Road
|Porter Twp.
|Underdrain
|SR 1015
|Forest Road
|Farmington Twp
|Stream Bed Pave
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.