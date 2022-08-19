BERNINA Dealer Top Shelf Quilts shop announces "Grand Expansion Reveal" on August 20, adds 3,000 square feet to shop

MOKENA, Ill., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having "too much stuff and not enough space" was a problem for Top Shelf Quilts shop owners Ron Conran and Michael Pawlisz– until they decided to take action and expand their existing retail shop located at 19081 Old La Grange Road, Suite 100 in Mokena, IL. They will be adding 3,000 square feet, almost doubling the size of their shop to 7,100 square feet. On August 20 at 9:30 a.m., customers can open the doors to see their "Grand Expansion Reveal," which will include two new dedicated classrooms, according to Conran.

Together with the Grand Expansion Reveal, they will host a 3-day sale event and a store retreat on August 24-26.

Top Shelf Quilts is an authorized BERNINA sewing machine dealer that carries over 3,800 bolts of fabric, holds classes and events, and is a service center offering sewing machine repair and longarm quilting services. "In 2012, we bought our first longarm machine to finish Michael's mom's stack of quilt tops. We purchased the shop in 2015 and became a BERNINA dealer in 2017," said Conran.

"Our partnership with BERNINA has allowed us to provide the quality machines and services that our customers expect," said the owners.

Top Shelf quilts is also an authorized dealer for OESD, Quilters Select, Kimberbell, and Arrow and Kangaroo sewing furniture. Their fabric selection includes an extensive basics wall, 1930's prints, batiks, civil war reproduction prints, novelty, and seasonal fabrics. In addition, they sell an extensive collection of thread, patterns, quilt kits, books, notions, wool, and gift items, according to Pawlisz.

"We have a wonderful quilting family here at Top Shelf Quilts. The customer and staff all share a similar passion for creating. It is a pleasure to work with our customers and assist them with their creations."

"Sales have been good, and we did well during the days of Covid. We sold a lot of supplies for mask making," said Conran. "We are thrilled to be able to expand our shop, make room for all of the new fabrics and supplies, and add two dedicated classrooms for teaching and training."

"We are looking forward to seeing you in our new expanded shop," said Pawlisz.

Top Shelf Quilts offers both in-store and online shopping. See their website: www.topshelfquilts.com to check store hours or to order online.

