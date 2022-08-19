The Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market size is expected to reach $7.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 24.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vertical, By Component, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Enforcement Point, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315005/?utm_source=GNW

It can be used as a forensics tool to support an investigation, which is anticipated to offer the industry lucrative growth potential. Furthermore, it tracks events and processes including registry changes, logins, and network connections to enable real-time visibility across all endpoints.

That makes it possible for the group or businesses to look into any suspicious conduct right away. The workload involved in identifying and responding to threats or hazards can also be lessened with the use of enhanced endpoint detection and response (EDR) processes. Removing the requirement for the security team to constantly monitor several tools and dashboards, which fuel the market's growth, saves time and resources.

Technology platforms known as EDR tools enable quick analysis and containment of attacks on endpoints in addition to warning security teams of potentially harmful activities. A workstation or laptop used by an employee, a server, a cloud system, a smartphone, or an IoT device are all examples of endpoints. EDR systems typically aggregate endpoint data, such as process execution, terminal communication, and customer logins; analyze data to find anomalies and suspicious attacks; and record data about harmful conduct. This gives security teams the information they need to look into and handle issues. They also make it possible to perform manual and automatic tasks to neutralize threats on the endpoint, such as wiping and reimaging the device or isolating it from the network.

Security teams now have the insight they need to find problems that might otherwise go undetected due to EDR security solutions, which keep track of all endpoint and workload activity and events. Continuous and thorough visibility into what is occurring on endpoints in real-time must be offered by an EDR system. An EDR tool should have sophisticated capabilities for threat detection, investigation, and response, such as incident data search, investigation alert triage, and validation of suspicious activity, threat hunting, and detection and containment of malicious activity.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused social unrest and economic turbulence all across the world. The lockdown imposed by many governments has positively affected the adoption of endpoint detection and response (EDR). Following the effects of COVID-19, businesses are focusing on cutting-edge technologies to perform contactless operations safely and securely. These technologies include AI-powered remedies, computing technology, automation, and cloud-based endpoint detection and response across industries like BFSI, healthcare, government, and others. Additionally, as companies' transition to digitalization, there is a growing need for an EDR solution that is reliable, AI-integrated, and has real-time reporting capabilities.

Market Growth Factors

Malware, crypto-jacking, and enterprise email hacks are all on the rise.

Crypto-jacking incidents drive companies to update unsecure systems, eliminating a potential point of entry for ransomware. Organizations implemented recommended fixes to address the exploited vulnerability. Every single moment in the web application compromises Expel conducted research that led to the introduction of a coin miner in 2021. This typically occurs when a victim unwittingly installs malicious scripts that let a cybercriminal access the device or other Internet-connected devices, such as by clicking on an unknown link in an e-mail or going to a malicious website. Because they are digital, cryptocurrencies can only be produced by computer programmers and processing power.

Security rules and compliance reporting can both be changed.

A company's rules and laws are unique to it. They may include goals, procedures, and risks that are specific to that company. Using the finest EDR tools, each user can create a security policy based on a customized rules engine. By using this engine, users can implement security and operational guidelines that will then be updated to address shifting business needs, changing threats, and applicable laws and regulations. Using custom security rules, the EDR team can filter out unimportant noise and remain focused on identifying both predictable and unanticipated risks. A flexible rules engine helps the provider's efficiency and accuracy, enabling them to identify and protect against a wider range of threats in the particular environment of the business.

Market Restraining Factors

Poor And Erratic Third-Party Software

The security of the third-party infrastructure and a loss of control are just two disadvantages of outsourcing security tasks to a third-party EDR network operator. The service company's cyber architecture must be secure and up to date if it is to be effective in fending off the most recent sophisticated threats. An EDR service provider's infrastructure may include sensitive customer and employee information from multiple companies, making it more susceptible to frequent and intricate attacks. Because of this, businesses could be reluctant to provide these service providers access to valuable data.

Component Outlook

On the basis of the Component, the Endpoint Detection and Response market is divided into Solution and services. The services segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the endpoint detection and response market in 2021. It is because The Endpoint Detection and Response service provides a skilled team of threat hunters, cutting-edge EDR technology, and up-to-the-minute threat data to discover threats that other measures may miss. This dramatically improves the visibility of attacks aimed at endpoint devices.

Deployment Mode Outlook

Based on the Deployment Mode, the Endpoint Detection and Response market is classified into On-premise and Cloud. The on-premise segment procured the largest revenue share in the endpoint detection and response market in 2021. This is due to the many benefits that come with on-premises deployment, including the high level of data protection and safety. Companies favor on-premises models over cloud-based deployment models because they offer greater data security and experience fewer data breaches, which is what drives demand in both the public and private sectors.

Organization Size Outlook

By Organization Size, the Endpoint Detection and Response market is bifurcated into Large Enterprises and SMEs. The small & medium enterprises segment recorded a significant revenue share in the endpoint detection and response market in 2021. It is because cyber-attacks on SMEs result in severe data and financial losses. Since most businesses are struggling as a result of COVID-19, banks are seeing an increase in demand for business loans, especially from SMEs, to maintain operations during the pandemic, reduce operational risks associated with remote working practices, and comply with regulations to avoid fines.

Enforcement Point Outlook

Based on the Enforcement point, the Endpoint Detection and Response market is segmented into Workstations, Mobile devices, Servers, Point of sale terminals, and others. The workstation segment acquired the largest revenue share in the endpoint detection and response market in 2021. Enterprises often offer alternatives for remote management so security professionals can set the proper parameters. To be audited and analyzed, each endpoint transmits audit data to a central repository. Consumers don't require the same level of centralized management. A specialized computer called a workstation is made for use in technical or scientific tasks.

Vertical Outlook

On the basis of the vertical, the Endpoint Detection and Response market is fragmented into Retail, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing & Automotive, Government & Public Sector, BFSI, IT &Telecom, and Others. The IT & Telecom segment procured the highest revenue share in the endpoint detection and response market in 2021. It has been established that automatic speech recognition systems depend critically on endpoint detection. The system analyses the signal's static (energy) and dynamic (delta energy) characteristics frame by frame. The endpoint detector can be adjusted to the working environment such as telephone lines and can keep track of changes in the background noise levels.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the Endpoint Detection, and Response market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment acquired the highest revenue share in the endpoint detection and response market in 2021. In the North American region, the market is anticipated to exhibit robust growth due to the rising use of endpoint detection and response for security applications in forensic, governmental, and banking & finance. However, during the Endpoint Detection and Response Market Forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate. This area has a strong IT infrastructure, good software, and reliable services.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the forerunner in the Endpoint Detection and Response Market. Companies such as Cybereason Inc., Broadcom, Inc. and SentinelOne, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Endpoint Detection and Response Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Broadcom, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc., McAfee Corp., VMware, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., SentinelOne, Inc., and Cybereason Inc.

Recent Strategies deployed in Endpoint Detection and Response Market

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

Dec-2021: Cybereason came into a partnership with M.Tech, one of the biggest cybersecurity and network performance solutions suppliers. Through this partnership, M.Tech would provide consumers a Managed Detection and Response solution supported by the Cybereason XDR Platform. Additionally, the platform offers Extended Detection and Response, Next-Generation Antivirus, Endpoint Detection and Response, and Predictive Ransomware Security to business consumers by way of a single suitable mechanism.

Sep-2021: SentinelOne formed a partnership with Deepwatch, the leader in advanced managed detection and response (MDR) security. Through this partnership, Deepwatch would provide SentinelOne Endpoint Detection and Response as the territory of its award-winning MDR portfolio. Additionally, The integration of SentinelOne endpoint protection and Deepwatch MDR allows detection engineers to grab more endpoint data that can be consumed into the greater Deepwatch SecOps Platform for contextualization and correlation.

Jul-2021: SentinelOne partnered with ConnectWise, the foremost provider of enterprise automation software for technology solution suppliers. Together, the companies aimed to support their cooperative fight against cyber criminals by delivering SentinelOne Control and SentinelOne Complete as intended products in the ConnectWise security product offering.

Jul-2021: Cybereason partnered with CYDERES, the security-as-a-service division of Fishtech Group. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to bring improved Managed Detection and Response to future and currently managed security clients. Additionally, CYDERES and Cybereason mutual consumers would instantly be satisfied with the Cybereason Defense Platform, which integrates EDR, preventative next-gen antivirus, and proactive threat tracking to decrease cyber threats.

Jun-2021: SentinelOne came into a partnership with Coalition, the superior cyber insurance and security business. Together, the companies aimed to deliver an integrated solution of premium threat surveillance and cyber insurance to safeguard companies from ransomware. Additionally, The partnership would provide consumers of both Coalition and SentinelOne financial incentives to embrace EDR solutions and cyber insurance to encourage a more holistic risk management approach.

Jan-2021: Cybereason came into a partnership with Ensign InfoSecurity, one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity firms. This partnership allows joint consumers to permit next-generation detection, elite threat hunting, and response abilities and provides actionable safety intelligence to manage growing cyber threats encountered by companies and their dispersed workforce. Additionally, This partnership would help Ensign's consumers to access Cybereason's superior Cybereason Defense Platform, a mixture of endpoint detection and response and endpoint prevention abilities.

Mar-2020: SentinelOne formed a partnership with Lenovo, a Chinese multinational technology corporation. This partnership aimed to combine SentinelOne's autonomous endpoint protection platform with Lenovo's ThinkShield security offering. Additionally, Lenovo consumers now can buy machines with SentinelOne, providing IoT security, real-time protection, ActiveEDR, and cloud workload security supported by patented Behavioral AI.

Product Launches and Product Expansions:

Oct-2021: CrowdStrike introduced Falcon XDR, providing security teams. The new Falcon XDR extends CrowdStrike's superior Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) abilities to provide real-time automated detection response within the complete security pile. Additionally, Falcon XDR supplies security groups with the data and equipment to react, contain and remediate refined attacks quickly.

Feb-2020: Cisco unveiled Cisco SecureX, a combined cloud-native security platform. The new Cisco SecureX delivers a complete user experience around the range of Cisco's combined security offering and consumers' living security systems. Moreover, Cisco SecureX provides transparency, recognizes anonymous threats, and automates procedures to bolster consumers' protection within the endpoint, network, cloud, and applications.

Acquisitions and Mergers:

Jun-2021: Cisco acquired Kenna Security, a cybersecurity leader that delivers a risk-based vulnerability management platform. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to obtain Kenna's open market-superior machine-learning risk-based security control medium together within Cisco's open SecureX platform.

Jan-2021: Cisco took over Banzai Cloud, a privately held company that specializes in deploying cloud-native applications. Under this acquisition, the Banzai Cloud team boosts Cisco's abilities and expertise through its established experience with total end-to-end cloud-native deployment, application, runtime, development, and security operations.

Sep-2020: CrowdStrike completed the acquisition of Preempt Security, a foremost provider of Zero Trust and conditional access technology. Under this acquisition, CrowdStrike would provide consumers with improved Zero Trust security abilities and bolster the CrowdStrike Falcon platform with dependent access technology. Additionally, the acquisition would assist consumers to reach end-to-end transparency and enforcement of identity data.

Mar-2020: McAfee took over Light Point Security, pioneer of browser isolation. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate Light Point Security's robust browser isolation abilities to the McAfee product offering along with its award-winning crew. Additionally, Browser isolation safeguards consumer against web-based hazards because vicious code is included in an isolated ecosystem and cannot achieve the endpoint.

