Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting Tuesday, August 23

August 19, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486

lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts

Meeting Tuesday, August 23

Meeting Features Data Deep Dive on Students Attending Alternative High Schools, Blueprint Deep Dive on Apprenticeships, and an Overview of the Standard Setting Process for State Assessments

BALTIMORE, MD (August 19, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23 at the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room. The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link (https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2022/2022-08-23.aspx).

The meeting will also be available via YouTube livestream (TBD).

The meeting will feature a data deep dive on students attending alternative high schools, a Blueprint deep dive on apprenticeships, and an overview of the standard setting process for State assessments. The agenda also includes a COVID-19 update, as well as public comment.

Public comment can be provided both in-person and virtually according to guidelines for participation. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10-person maximum is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, August 22. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

The State Board has restored in-person meetings, open to the public. The State Board of Education and MSDE will continue to practice public health measures.

