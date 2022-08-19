Rising at 3.1% CAGR, Wheel Loaders Market Size to Reach USD 19568.7 Million, Globally by 2028: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Report] The size & share of the Global Wheel Loaders Market is predicted to grow to around US$ 19,568.7 million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 3.1% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Deere & Company, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited, Komatsu Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited, New Holland Construction, and others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Wheel Loaders Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Types (Armored Wheel Loaders, Tractor Front Loaders, Compact Front End Loaders, and Skid Loaders & Track Loaders), By Net Operating Power (20 – 40 Hp, 40 – 80 Hp, 80 – 120 Hp, 120 – 160 Hp, 160 Hp, And Above), By Types of Bucket (Bottom Bucket, Flat Bottom Bucket, Backhoe Bucket, Demolition Bucket, Excavating Buckets, And Others),By End-Use Application (Stone Quarries, Mining Zones, Construction Sites, Military & Defense, and Public Sectors), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Wheel Loaders Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 16,293.4 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 3.1% and is anticipated to reach over USD 19,568.7 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the Wheel Loaders market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Wheel Loaders market.

What are Wheel Loaders? How big is the Wheel Loaders Industry?

Market Overview:

A wheeled tractor, a loader, is equipped with a square bucket at the front, back, or occasionally both ends. The connected buckets collect loose ground debris, such as dirt, sand, or gravel. The main purpose of wheel loaders is to move things piled up from one location to another. They are also used to excavate, remove debris, install pipes, and load commodities onto trucks, among other things.

Since the backhoe loader bucket is primarily utilized as a piece of digging equipment, the front loader bucket capacity is significantly higher than the backhoe loader buckets. The wheel level of the machine cannot be reached with the backhoe's digging apparatus. In areas where it snows frequently, front loaders are also employed to clear snow from parking lots, walkways, and other locations. Wheeled loaders may go through any area of the roadways or building sites, unlike bulldozers. The articulate steering system, which is hydraulically operated, controls the steering mechanism of wheel loaders. Even while bearing more weight, the machine is easier to manage thanks to this mechanism. Construction zones, mining sites, military grounds, and other locations frequently use wheel loaders.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Wheel Loaders market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 3.1% between 2022 and 2028.

The Wheel Loaders market size was worth around US$ 16,293.4 Million in 2021and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 19,568.7 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The market is expanding as a result of expanding infrastructure investments and a significant number of construction projects in emerging and developing nations.

By type, the compact front-end loaders category dominated the market in 2021.

By end-use application, the construction category dominated the market in 2021.

The Asia Pacific dominated the global wheel loaders market in 2021.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global wheel loaders Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Wheel Loaders market include:

Caterpillar Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Deere & Company

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited

Komatsu Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

New Holland Construction.

Market Dynamics

Rapid infrastructure development will enhance the growth of the market

The market is expanding as a result of expanding infrastructure investments and a significant number of construction projects in emerging and developing nations. The expansion of infrastructure in these areas is projected to increase demand for construction tools like loaders, frequently used to move materials and carry big loads at building sites.

Future market growth is anticipated to be fueled by expanding public-private partnerships to deliver infrastructure projects, rising residential, commercial, and industrial building activity, and global economic expansion. Additionally, the absorbent glass matt (AGM) battery technology, which has low sensitivity in hot or low outside temperatures, and the development of electric compact wheel loaders to minimize noise emission propel the market's future growth.

Wheel Loaders Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market for wheel loaders was negatively impacted as a result of the stringent lockdowns and social segregation that were enacted to prohibit the COVID-19 from spreading. The lack of consumer confidence, the partial shutdown of the company, and the unpredictability of the economic situation all had a negative impact on the market for compact wheel loaders. During the epidemic, day-to-day operations in logistics and the supply chain were made more difficult. The rapid acceleration of the COVID 19 problem has been a rude awakening for the economy of the entire world. The epidemic has had an impact, not only on people's social and economic well-being, but also on the public health in countries all over the world.

The construction equipment business was negatively impacted by the prolonged economic slowdown that was brought on by the shutdown orders that were issued by government authorities in a number of different countries. On the other hand, as a result of the loosening of the constraints, it is projected that the market for compact wheel loaders would pick up speed in the scenario that follows the epidemic.

Wheel Loaders Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global wheel loaders market is segregated based on types, net operating power, types of buckets, end-use applications, and regions. Based on types, the market is divided into armored wheel loaders, tractor front loaders, compact front end loaders, and skid loaders & track loaders. In terms of type, the market was led by compact front-end loaders in 2021. Based on net operating power, the market is divided into 20 – 40 hp, 40 – 80 hp, 80 – 120 hp, 120 – 160 hp, 160 hp, and above. In 2021, the 160HP and above category dominated the market.

Based on the types of the bucket, the market is divided into the bottom bucket, flat bottom bucket, backhoe bucket, demolition bucket, excavating buckets, and others. In 2021, the backhoe bucket category dominated the market. Based on end-use application, the market is divided into stone quarries, mining zones, construction sites, military & defense, and public sectors. The construction sector is expected to develop at the quickest rate in the global market, accounting for more than 41% in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific dominated the wheel loaders market in 2021

The global wheel loaders market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In terms of wheel loaders, Asia Pacific led the world market. With the expanding mining operations, particularly in China, India, Indonesia, and Oceania, the Asia Pacific region will continue to lead the worldwide wheel loader market during the projection period. Additionally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to see the highest CAGR, with China, Indonesia, Japan, and India accounting for most of this region's growth. Another element driving market expansion in this region is rising infrastructure development investment. The global wheel loaders market is further expanding due to the expansion of power projects, motorways, manufacturing facilities, and logistics in developing countries like China and India. Furthermore, the sector is supported by rising foreign direct investments in developing nations.

North America is expected to have significant market expansion because major manufacturers are concentrating on growing their presence there. The logistics industry is building warehouses in response to the high demand for infrastructure development, enabling manufacturers to grow their businesses. The market for small wheel loaders in North America is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate in the United States. With the expansion of significant construction projects across the U.S., demand for innovative assistive automobile machinery is constantly rising.

Recent Industry Developments:

In March 2021, Bobcat, an American equipment manufacturer, announced the release of two next-generation compact wheel loaders, the L65 and L85. These loaders have versatile characteristics and can be utilized in various applications, including landscaping and material handling. With attachment control mode, the operator can also optimize the attachment's performance concerning that task. By enabling individual engine and travel speed control, this innovation enhances the efficiency of the auxiliary hydraulic system.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Wheel Loaders industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Wheel Loaders Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Wheel Loaders Industry?

What segments does the Wheel Loaders Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Wheel Loaders Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 16,293.4 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 19,568.7 Million CAGR Growth Rate 3.1% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Deere & Company, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited, Komatsu Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited, New Holland Construction, and Others Key Segment By Types, Net Operating Power, Types Of Bucket, End-Use Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Wheel Loaders market is segmented as follows:

By Types

Armored Wheel Loaders

Tractor Front Loaders

Compact Front End Loaders

Skid Loaders & Track Loaders

By Net Operating Power

20 – 40 HP

40 – 80 HP

80 – 120 HP

120 – 160 HP

160 HP and Above

By Types of Bucket

Bottom Bucket

Flat Bottom Bucket

Backhoe Bucket

Demolition Bucket

Excavating Buckets

Others

By End-Use Application

Stone Quarries

Mining Zones

Construction Sites

Military & Defense

Public Sectors

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types, Net Operating Power, Types Of Bucket, End-Use Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

