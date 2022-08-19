Global Hearing Aids Market to Surpass US$ 17,269.9 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global hearing aids market is estimated to be valued at US$ 10,107.8 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Hearing Aids Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2022, Bose Corporation, a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic equipment and Lexie Hearing, a U.S. direct hearing aid supplier, announced a partnership to bring Bose's self-adapting hearing aid technology to the Lexie Hearing product line. The new Lexie B1 hearing aids would be powered by Bose, allowing wearers to fit, program and control their hearing aids with clinically proven audiological quality results, without a doctor visit, hearing test or prescription.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global hearing aids market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period owing to the increase in geriatric population around the world, rising adoption of smart hearing aids, and growth in incidence of noise-induced hearing loss

Among product type, hearing aid devices segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, primarily due to the introduction of novel and advanced products by key players in market and the increasing geriatric population.

On the basis of patient type, adult segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, as higher liability to hearing loss makes adults a key segment of the overall patient pool

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global hearing aids market include Sonova, Starkey Laboratories, Inc., GN Hearing, Oticon, Demant A/S, Cochlear Ltd., Eargo Inc., WS Audiology A/S, RION Co., Ltd., MED-EL (Medical Electronics), Amplifon S.p.A, Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc., Sonic Innovations, Inc., and Zounds Hearing

Market Segmentation:

Global Hearing Aids Market, By Product Type: Hearing Aid Devices Behind-The-Ear (BTE) Hearing Aids Receiver-In-Canal (RIC) Hearing Aids In-The-Ear (ITE) Hearing Aids In-The-Canal (ITC) Hearing Aids Completely-In-Canal (CIC) Hearing Aids Others Hearing Implants Cochlear Implants Bone-anchored System

Global Hearing Aids Market, By Type of Hearing Loss: Conductive Hearing Loss Sensorineural Hearing Loss Mixed Hearing Loss

Global Hearing Aids Market, By Patient Type: Adults Pediatrics

Global Hearing Aids Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







