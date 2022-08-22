Cognota Healthcare receives US FDA approval for BP monitor device

About

Cognota Healthcare, headquartered in Mumbai, India provides secured cloud-based solutions in the healthcare IT space. It offers solutions like HIS, HMO, tele consulting, claims management, and other products for all stakeholders, resulting in both cost and process efficiency while improving security and connectivity. Cognota helps healthcare enterprises in their digital transformation journey through data analytics & decision augmenting dashboards. With customer centricity at heart, agility in execution, and being virtuous in dealings, Cognota has seen, rising adoption of its services among enterprises across India, Middle East & Africa.

