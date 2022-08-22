Cognota Healthcare receives US FDA approval for BP monitor device

Logo of Cognota Healthcare

Logo of Cognota Healthcare

Cognota Healthcare Teleconsultation Platform

Cognota Healthcare Teleconsultation

It’s a significant milestone in Cognota’s efforts to tap burgeoning medical devices market globally

Hypertension is a critical health problem across the world. The US FDA approval of ‘COGNOHEALTH Blood Pressure Monitor’ device is a huge leap in Cognota’s efforts towards addressing this challenge. ”
— Sanjeev Dahiwadkar
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading healthtech company Cognota Healthcare on Monday announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved the company’s blood pressure monitor device- ‘COGNOHEALTH Blood Pressure Monitor’, marking the successful foray of the company into the medical devices segment.

The regulatory approval is a significant milestone for Cognota which can now export its blood pressure monitor devices to the US, Europe, and other overseas countries along with tapping the burgeoning Indian market.

The ‘COGNOHEALTH Blood Pressure Monitor’ device is powered by state-of-the-art technology that has been designed and developed by experts in Cognota’s R&D team. Approval from the US FDA, one of the apex healthcare regulatory bodies of the world, enables Cognota to expand its existing portfolio of healthtech solutions that include Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Teleconsultation Platform, and Smart ICU among others.
In a short span, Cognota has emerged as a market leader in multiple critical healthtech solutions by embedding cutting-edge software solutions in hardware devices. With such successful integration, its healthtech solutions are being increasingly adopted by several marquee healthcare providers across the world. US FDA approval is likely to provide further traction to the current momentum.

Estimates suggest that the blood pressure monitoring devices market size is likely to surpass around $2.66 billion by 2027 globally, at a CAGR of 8.56 per cent during the 2021 to 2027 period. India is considered one of the top 20 markets for medical devices globally. The total market size is likely to touch $50 billion by 2025, according to some estimates. The sector has seen healthy growth owing to various initiatives of the Indian government including an emphasis on research and development (R&D) along with allowing 100 per cent FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in the medical devices segment.

India is also a house to a huge caseload of high blood pressure patients. A recent report by the India Council for Medical Research showed that one in four adults in India suffers from hypertension and only 10 per cent of patients have their blood pressure under control. Cognota’s BP Monitoring device, therefore, has sound prospects in the Indian market in the coming years.

Commenting on the US FDA approval of Cognota’s BP Monitoring device, Sanjeev Dahiwadkar, Founder & CEO of Cognota Healthcare said, “Hypertension is a critical health problem across the world given the current lifestyle and expectations of people. This silent killer disease is also a huge problem in India after diabetes. Therefore, the US FDA approval of ‘COGNOHEALTH Blood Pressure Monitor’ device is a huge leap in Cognota’s efforts towards addressing this challenge. Built in-house by our R&D team, this approval also vindicates Cognota’s expertise in the successful integration of digital applications with advanced hardware components.”

“US FDA approval is a rigorous process that investigates all aspects of a healthcare device. Therefore, approval of the COGNOHEALTH Blood Pressure Monitor device is a feather in Cognota’s cap, which showcases Cognota’s technological depth, R&D bandwidth, and talent base,” he said.

Swapnil Mehesare
Cognota Healthcare
+91 9665302400
swapnil.m@cognotahealthcare.com

You just read:

Cognota Healthcare receives US FDA approval for BP monitor device

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, International Organizations ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Swapnil Mehesare
Cognota Healthcare
+91 9665302400 swapnil.m@cognotahealthcare.com
Company/Organization
Cognota Healthcare Pvt Ltd
Flat No.-6, 3rd Floor, Hoshbanoo Mansion, Near BPL Gallery, Gokhale Road, Naupada
Thane, 400602
India
+91 9665302400
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Cognota Healthcare, headquartered in Mumbai, India provides secured cloud-based solutions in the healthcare IT space. It offers solutions like HIS, HMO, tele consulting, claims management, and other products for all stakeholders, resulting in both cost and process efficiency while improving security and connectivity. Cognota helps healthcare enterprises in their digital transformation journey through data analytics & decision augmenting dashboards. With customer centricity at heart, agility in execution, and being virtuous in dealings, Cognota has seen, rising adoption of its services among enterprises across India, Middle East & Africa.

About Cognota Healthcare

More From This Author
Cognota Healthcare receives US FDA approval for BP monitor device
Moringa Techsolv appoints Dr Amol Koparkar as Vice President, Regulatory compliance to drive future growth
IndiaAsha releases ‘Me Ek Ninavi Mawala’ (I’m an unsung hero) song to commemorate India's 75th years of Independence
View All Stories From This Author