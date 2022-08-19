Car, motorbike sales sluggish as inauspicious Ghost Month arrives

VIETNAM, August 19 -

HCM CITY – Car and motorbike sales have been dropping sharply since the end of July as people are unwilling to make big-ticket purchases in the ‘Ghost Month’.

In Việt Nam and several other Asian countries, the seventh lunar month is believed to be a period of bad luck and inauspicious for buying major items such as cars and holding important events like weddings and ground-breaking for houses.

Nguyễn Thành Danh, owner of HCM City car showroom Saigon Hoàng Minh, said sales usually falls during the Ghost Month despite attractive promotions.

Car dealers on Cộng Hòa Street in Tân Bình District said lots of customers have made deposits but refused to take delivery during the month, giving excuses such as travelling overseas.

Car dealers have been offering gifts to buyers such as accessories worth tens of millions of đồng.

Many brands have also cut prices. The Chevrolet Orlando is nearly VNĐ100 million cheaper at just VNĐ600 million. Ford and Hyundai have also reduced the prices of some models.

Prices of motorbikes such as the Honda SH have fallen to VNĐ82-99 million (US$3,727-4,500).

Those of others such as Honda PCX, Air Blade and Lead have also been cut a little.

Honda has launched a big promotion campaign until September 15 offering free mobile phone top up cards on certain purchases.

Customers are also offered low interest rates for paying in instalments. – VNS