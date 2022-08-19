Paper Crafters Can Enjoy Free Daily Crafting Inspiration Through Altenew’s Many Social Media Resources

The Altenew Facebook Fan Group is a customer-managed paper crafting community. Altenew regularly holds Instagram giveaways with lots of opportunities for followers to earn prizes. Altenew is especially active on YouTube with daily inspirational crafting videos.

Whether looking for card making tips, video tutorials, or stamping hacks, paper crafters have a wide range of free resources to choose from.

Altenew’s mission is to inspire crafters to express their creativity in their own unique way. Altenew looks to fuse the old with the new to create a more beautiful future.” — Altenew Mission Statement

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, August 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- We all heavily utilize various forms of social media every day, attempting to curate our feed with content that inspires us and keeps us up-to-date with the latest trends. Paper crafters know that inspiration doesn’t always come easily, and having other crafters out there to share in the experience is an important part of the crafting process.Altenew, a popular high-end paper crafting company, appreciates the value of easily accessible inspiration and provides daily content on various social media platforms. The free inspiration is easy to access, connects crafters with each other, and allows them the opportunity to continue improving in their craft.With almost 77,000 followers, Altenew is heavily active on Instagram . The company shares consistent inspirational content, including project photos, crafting guides, card making tutorials, giveaways, and more. Keeping up with upcoming trends, Altenew shares Instagram reels featuring some of the most popular crafting videos in quick, easy-to-follow clips. Crafters are often given the opportunity to enter Instagram giveaways, which are always exciting events. Weekly Instagram lives are an additional special perk that provide crafters with the opportunity to interact in real-time with Altenew representatives and crafting educators. Followers are able to watch and experience the crafting process in the actual moment.In addition to Instagram, Altenew has an active presence on Facebook. With over 41,000 followers, Altenew’s Facebook account is a treasure trove of crafting inspiration, giveaways, and the latest news in the crafting world. Crafters who prefer Facebook to other forms of social media are able to enjoy exploring their favorite crafting content in their own preferred online space. Furthermore, Altenew crafters launched their own private Altenew Facebook Fan Group, a customer-managed community of crafters sharing their Altenew love. With nearly 10k members, this group offers crafters a safe space to exchange crafting concerns, share their own personal crafting projects, and experience the beauty of the crafting community.Additionally, Altenew wouldn’t be the beloved source of free crafting inspiration without its extensive YouTube video collection. Altenew’s primary YouTube channel shares daily inspirational content, always providing crafters with new paper crafting techniques and ideas to keep the inspiration flowing. With more than half a dozen active video series led by talented Altenew designers, as well as lots of exciting curated crafting videos specially created by the Altenew team, this YouTube channel is a gold mine for card makers, scrapbookers and journalers. The inspiration never ends, as weekly YouTube lives continue to engage the crafting audience, along with YouTube giveaways and other fun perks for Altenew subscribers.Another specialized form of crafting content is Altenew’s Pinterest account, which features a beautifully curated assortment of card making inspiration. With specific paper crafting boards featuring ideas for various holidays, occasions, themes, and colors, the Altenew Pinterest account is a special place for crafting enthusiasts.Finally, Altenew’s latest venture into the social media world is the company’s new TikTok account. The short trendy videos on TikTok bring the old with the new, just as Altenew’s mission statement suggests.“Altenew’s mission is to inspire crafters to express their creativity in their own unique way. Altenew looks to fuse the old with the new to create a more beautiful future.” - Altenew Mission StatementAltogether, Altenew’s social media presence lets paper crafters know that they can always depend on the company for crafting inspiration. It has become clear that wherever Altenew is, inspiration is sure to follow.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations. ﻿Visit www.altenew.com today and get started on your crafting journey!

Crafting Tutorials, Giveaways, Ideas, & More! One-Stop Resource for All Your Paper Crafting Needs!